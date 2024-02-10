Alabama vs. LSU CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 16 Alabama heads to Baton Rouge to face unranked LSU on Saturday afternoon at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Crimson Tide cover the 6.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Alabama vs. LSU prediction.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 16-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-9 ATS this season.

The LSU Tigers are 12-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-13 ATS this season.

Alabama vs. LSU Matchup & Betting Odds

611 Alabama Crimson Tide (-6.5) vs. 612 LSU Tigers (+6.5); o/u 165.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 10, 2024

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, LA

TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. LSU Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing Alabama when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Alabama guard Mark Sears was tremendous in his team’s 99-81 road loss to Auburn on Wednesday night. In that game, the 6’1” senior recorded 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists. He led the Crimson Tide in all three categories. Sears leads the SEC in scoring with 20.3 points per game this season.

Crimson Tide senior forward Grant Nelson was also solid in his team’s game against Auburn on Wednesday. The North Dakota native put up 16 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks in the defeat. Nelson is third on the club in scoring with 12.3 points per game this season.

LSU Tigers Game Notes

Tigers guard Jalen Cook missed the team’s last game with a hamstring injury, and he’s questionable for Saturday’s game with that same ailment. Cook leads LSU in scoring with 15.5 points per game this year.

LSU guard Carlos Stewart (knee) and forward Daimion Collins (shoulder) will both miss their club’s home tilt with Alabama on Saturday. Stewart is averaging 4.7 points per game while Collins has posted 4.3 points per game in 2023-24.

Alabama vs. LSU CBB Betting Trends

Alabama is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against LSU.

The Crimson Tide are 8-6 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

LSU is 5-7 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

LSU is 1-3 ATS against ranked opponents this season.

Alabama vs. LSU CBB Prediction:

Alabama is tied for the lead in the SEC with an 8-2 straight-up record in conference play this season. The Crimson Tide have been playing well since before conference play even began in 2023-24. Alabama is 10-2 straight up in their last 12 games dating back to December 23rd. The Crimson Tide have wins over South Carolina, Auburn, and LSU in that stretch, with their only losses coming on the road against ranked Auburn and ranked Tennessee. LSU simply isn’t the same caliber as Alabama or the other top teams in the SEC.

The Tigers might be without their leading scorer in Jalen Cook on Saturday. But the problem all season for LSU has been the defense, irrespective of Cook’s injury status. LSU is allowing 72.9 points per game this season, a figure that ranks 186th in the country. What’s worse, the Tigers are 119th in defensive efficiency this year. I think Alabama has too much scoring for LSU to hang with them on Saturday. I’ll lay the points with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama vs. LSU CBB Prediction: ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE -6.5