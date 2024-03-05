Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Alabama vs. Florida College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Alabama vs. Florida

    Even though the number is sitting at a whopping 175.5 points, is the over still in play for Tuesday night’s Alabama vs. Florida matchup? Tip-off from Gainesville is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    645 Alabama Crimson Tide (+1.5) at 646 Florida Gators (-1.5); o/u 175.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

    Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

    TV: ESPN

    Alabama vs. Florida: Public Bettors Backing Gators

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Florida when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Wrightsell’s Status is Day-to-Day

    Latrell Wrightsell (concussion) is day-to-day, according to Mike Rodak of 247Sports.com. Currently, Wrightsell remains in concussion protocol because of recurring headaches. But according to Alabama’s head coach Nate Oats, his injured senior has occasionally been able to “practice and not have some headache” the next day. If such is the case again Tuesday, Wrightsell will play when he and his teammates are at Florida then.

    Pullin Solid Performance in Win

    Zyon Pullin posted 21 points (6-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday’s 83-74 victory over Missouri. The senior responded with 21 points while shooting an impressive 55 percent from the field after scoring just two points in their previous outing for the Gators. Pullin has been one of the team’s focal points on offense and is averaging 15 points per game on the season. Expect Pullin to remain one of the team’s primary scorers moving forward.

    Gators are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games

    Crimson Tide are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 road games

    Gators are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

    Crimson Tide are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog

    Alabama vs. Florida CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Gators’ last five games overall, is 4-0 in their last four games following an ATS win and is 5-0 in their last five games when facing an opponent with a winning record. On the other side, the over is 4-0 in the Crimson Tide’s last four road games, is 15-5-1 in their last 21 games as an underdog and is 19-7 in their last 26 games overall.

    Alabama vs. Florida College Hoops Prediction: OVER 175.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com