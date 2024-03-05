Alabama vs. Florida College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Even though the number is sitting at a whopping 175.5 points, is the over still in play for Tuesday night’s Alabama vs. Florida matchup? Tip-off from Gainesville is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

645 Alabama Crimson Tide (+1.5) at 646 Florida Gators (-1.5); o/u 175.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL

TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. Florida: Public Bettors Backing Gators

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Florida when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Wrightsell’s Status is Day-to-Day

Latrell Wrightsell (concussion) is day-to-day, according to Mike Rodak of 247Sports.com. Currently, Wrightsell remains in concussion protocol because of recurring headaches. But according to Alabama’s head coach Nate Oats, his injured senior has occasionally been able to “practice and not have some headache” the next day. If such is the case again Tuesday, Wrightsell will play when he and his teammates are at Florida then.

Pullin Solid Performance in Win

Zyon Pullin posted 21 points (6-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday’s 83-74 victory over Missouri. The senior responded with 21 points while shooting an impressive 55 percent from the field after scoring just two points in their previous outing for the Gators. Pullin has been one of the team’s focal points on offense and is averaging 15 points per game on the season. Expect Pullin to remain one of the team’s primary scorers moving forward.

Alabama vs. Florida CBB Betting Trends

Gators are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games

Crimson Tide are 5-11 ATS in their last 16 road games

Gators are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

Crimson Tide are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as an underdog

Alabama vs. Florida CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Gators’ last five games overall, is 4-0 in their last four games following an ATS win and is 5-0 in their last five games when facing an opponent with a winning record. On the other side, the over is 4-0 in the Crimson Tide’s last four road games, is 15-5-1 in their last 21 games as an underdog and is 19-7 in their last 26 games overall.

Alabama vs. Florida College Hoops Prediction: OVER 175.5