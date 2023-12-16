Alabama vs. Creighton CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

The Alabama Crimson Tide head to Omaha to face the #8 Creighton Bluejays on Saturday night at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. Can the Crimson Tide cover the 7.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Alabama vs. Creighton prediction.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are 6-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-5 ATS this season.

The Creighton Bluejays are 8-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-3 ATS this season.

Alabama vs. Creighton Matchup & Betting Odds

689 Alabama Crimson Tide (+7.5) at 690 Creighton Bluejays (-7.5); o/u 166.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 16, 2023

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

TV: FOX

Alabama vs. Creighton Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing Creighton when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Alabama guard Mark Sears was terrific in his team’s 92-86 neutral-site loss to Purdue on Saturday. In that game, the senior from Muscle Shoals, Alabama poured in 35 points and snagged 4 rebounds. He shot 13 of 25 from the field, 8 of 16 from three-point range, and converted his only free throw attempt.

Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson was also good on Saturday. The 6’11” senior posted a complete stat line of 11 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal in his team’s defeat last weekend.

Creighton Bluejays Game Notes

Creighton center Ryan Kalkbrenner was superb in his team’s 79-64 loss to UNLV on Wednesday night. The 7’1” senior from Florissant, Missouri had 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 blocked shots. He shot 9 of 13 from the field and 4 of 5 from the charity stripe.

Creighton guard Baylor Scheierman was also commendable in his team’s neutral site loss on Wednesday. The 6’7” senior had 16 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 steal. Scheierman leads the Bluejays in scoring with 18.3 points per game this year.

Alabama vs. Creighton CBB Betting Trends

Creighton is 16-9 ATS in non-conference games since the start of last season.

Creighton is 11-9 ATS as a home favorite since the beginning of last season.

Alabama is 4-5 ATS as a road underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

Alabama is 7-12-1 ATS after a loss since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Alabama vs. Creighton CBB Prediction:

Creighton is one of the best home teams in the nation. The Blue Jays are 34-30-2 ATS as the home team since 2019 and 57-10 straight up at home in that same span. They’re facing an Alabama team that has no trouble scoring but simply cannot get stops consistently on defense. The Crimson Tide rank second in the nation in scoring with 93.2 points per game, but they’re ranked 276th in points allowed, with 76.8 per game. I just can’t see how Alabama is going to slow down Creighton’s big three of Ryan Kalkbrenner, Baylor Scheierman, and Trey Alexander who are all averaging at least 15 points and 6 rebounds per game this year. I like the Bluejays to roll at home against the Crimson Tide in Omaha on Saturday night.

Alabama vs. Creighton CBB Prediction: CREIGHTON BLUEJAYS -7.5