Alabama vs. Auburn College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Auburn Tigers will host the Alabama Crimson Tide from the Neville Arena at 7:00 ET Wednesday night. The Tigers are listed as 5.5-point favorites, and the total is at 163.5 points what is the best bet from Auburn? Keep reading for our Alabama vs. Auburn prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

693 Alabama Crimson Tide (+5.5) at 694 Auburn Tigers (-5.5); o/u 163.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Neville Arena, Auburn, AL

Alabama vs. Auburn Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing Auburn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Alabama Crimson Tide Notes

Alabama moved to 16-6 after defeating Mississippi State 99-67 on February 3rd. Mark Sears scored 21 points in the victory. Alabama knocked down 15 3’s in the victory versus the Bulldogs.

Auburn Tigers Notes

Auburn rallied from down 9 points at halftime to defeat Ole Miss by a score of 91-77 this past Saturday. Jaylin Williams led the Tigers with 16 points on 6/11 from the floor. Auburn will now look to get revenge on rival Alabama on Wednesday night.

Alabama vs. Auburn CBB Betting Trends

Alabama is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games.

Auburn is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Tide.

Alabama vs. Auburn CBB Prediction:

Alabama looks to win their fifth straight, while Auburn seeks their third consecutive victory.

Take the Over, these two teams met exactly two weeks ago and combined for 154 points, however neither team shot the ball well. I expect a better offensive performance from both teams in the second meeting. Alabama is averaging nearly 90 ppg, while Auburn sits at 83 ppg, I could easily see both teams surpassing these averages with their recent offensive success. The tempo will be high, and points will come in bunches on Wednesday night.

Alabama vs. Auburn College Hoops Prediction: Over 163.5