    Alabama vs. Arizona College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy Updated:No Comments
    Alabama vs. Arizona

    The Arizona Wildcats will host the Alabama Crimson Tide from the Footprint Center at 11:00 ET Wednesday. The Wildcats are listed as 7.5-point favorites, and the total is at 175 points what is the best bet from Phoenix? Keep reading for our Alabama vs. Arizona prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    699 Alabama Crimson Tide (+7.5) at 700 Arizona Wildcats (-7.5); o/u 175

    11:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

    Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

    Alabama vs. Arizona Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Alabama Crimson Tide Notes

    Alabama dropped to 6-4 after losing to the Creighton Bluejays on December 16th. Mark Sears scored 19 points on 9/16 from the field in the loss. The Tide will continue their gauntlet of a schedule as they head to Phoenix to face #4 Arizona.

    Arizona Wildcats Notes

    Arizona dropped their first game of the season to Purdue on Saturday. Keshad Johnson had his best game of the year for the Wildcats scoring 24 points on 8/13 from the floor. Arizona will look to improve defensively on Wednesday night, as they allowed the Boilermakers to shoot 54% from the floor.

    Alabama is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games.

    Arizona is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games

    The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Wildcats.

    Alabama vs. Arizona CBB Prediction:

    Both teams look to bounce back after losses on Saturday.

    Give me Arizona here to bounce back. The Wildcats won’t have to travel far, with playing this game in Phoenix. For Bama it is has been a brutal road stretch playing Purdue in Toronto, then Creighton this past Saturday, now traveling to Arizona to face the Wildcats. I think the travel catches up to the Tide in this one and the more complete team takes advantage. Lay the number with Zona.

    Alabama vs. Arizona College Hoops Prediction: Arizona -7.5

