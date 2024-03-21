Akron vs. Creighton NCAA Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

Fourteen-seed Akron and 3-seed Creighton both head to Pittsburgh to face each other on Thursday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The game is at 1:30 PM ET on TNT. Can Creighton cover the 12.5-point spread as neutral site favorites? Keep reading for our Akron vs. Creighton prediction.

The Akron Zips are 24-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-16-1 ATS this season.

The Creighton Bluejays are 23-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-15 ATS this season.

Akron vs. Creighton Matchup & Betting Odds

739 Akron Zips (+12.5) vs. 740 Creighton Bluejays (-12.5); o/u 140.5

1:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 21, 2024

PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

TV: TNT

Akron vs. Creighton Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing Akron when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Akron Zips Game Notes

Zips guard Ali Ali was sensational in his team’s 62-61 MAC Tournament championship game win on Saturday. In that contest, the 6’8” senior amassed 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists. Ali is second on the team in scoring with 15.6 points per game this year.

Akron forward Enrique Freeman was also instrumental in his team’s conference tournament win on Saturday. The senior from Cleveland, Ohio accumulated 17 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 1 assist. Freeman leads the team in scoring and rebounding this season with 18.6 points and 12.9 rebounds per game.

Creighton Bluejays Game Notes

Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner logged a double-double in his club’s 78-73 Big East Tournament loss to Providence on Thursday. In that contest, the 7’1” senior put up 19 points, 12 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 1 assist. Kalkbrenner is third on the team in scoring with 17.1 points per game in 2024.

Creighton forward Baylor Scheierman also recorded a double-double on Thursday. The South Dakota State transfer generated 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 assists in the defeat. Scheierman is first on the Bluejays in scoring this year with 18.6 points per game.

Akron vs. Creighton CBB Betting Trends

Akron is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The Zips are 8-12-1 ATS after a win this season.

Creighton is 7-4 ATS in non-conference games this season.

Creighton is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Akron vs. Creighton CBB Prediction:

Akron has struggled against the number in several different scenarios this season. The Zips are 4-6-1 ATS in non-conference games and 2-4-1 ATS in neutral site games this season. Furthermore, Akron is 3-5-1 ATS as an underdog this year. The Zips are lucky to even be in the NCAA Tournament as they benefited from a puzzling late-game foul by Kent State’s Julius Rollins with Kent State up 1 and less than 5 seconds remaining. Akron’s Greg Tribble made both free throws, gave his team the lead, and sent the Zips to the Big Dance.

Creighton has a bevy of offensive firepower that Akron should have a tough time matching. The Bluejays boast three players (Ryan Kalkbrenner, Baylor Scheierman, and Trey Alexander) who average over 17 points per game. As a team, Creighton is ranked 17th in the nation in offensive efficiency and 14th in field goal percentage. The Bluejays average 80.5 points per game which ranks 23rd in the nation, while Akron only averages 72.5 points per game which ranks 178th in the country. I think Creighton will make a statement on Thursday and win this game going away, so I’m laying the points with the Bluejays in this one.

Akron vs. Creighton CBB Prediction: CREIGHTON BLUEJAYS -12.5