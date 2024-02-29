Wizards vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Despite their struggles, is Washington still a decent bet to cover in Thursday night’s Wizards vs. Lakers matchup at 10:30 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet tonight in L.A.?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

549 Washington Wizards (+9.5) at 550 Los Angeles Lakers (-9.5); o/u 244

10:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 29, 2024

Crypo.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Wizards vs. Lakers: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points with L.A.

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Kuzma Scores 27 Points vs. Warriors

Kyle Kuzma logged 37 minutes in Tuesday’s 123-112 loss to Golden State, finishing with 27 points (12-of-21 FGs, 2-of-2 FTs), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block, and one 3-pointer. Kuzma posted his 11th double-double of the season on Tuesday, three fewer than his total during the 2022-23 campaign. The negative for him was the turnover count, as he was responsible for six.

That category has been problematic for Kuzma, who has provided 12th-round per-game value in 9-cat formats over the past two weeks. Punt the turnovers, and he’s a 7th-round player. There is a three-round difference in Kuzma’s fantasy value for the season when comparing 8- and 9-cat formats. He’ll head back to where his NBA career began on Thursday as the Wizards start their road trip with a game against the Lakers.

Davis Scores 20 in loss to Clippers

Anthony Davis posted a full line on Wednesday with 20 points (8-of-15 FGs), 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks against the Clippers. AD missed practice on Tuesday due to an illness, but that didn’t stop him from stuffing the stat sheet on Wednesday. He provided value across the board and extended his 20-point streak to nine games. Davis was also able to record his sixth straight double-double. He continues to be one of the most dominant players in fantasy basketball, and this was his 56th game played this season, which ties how many he played last season. He has been much healthier than in the last few years, but with the Lakers playing the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday, there is a chance that he sits out.

Wizards vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Under is 3-1-1 in Lakers last 5 overall

Over is 3-1-1 in Lakers last 5 games as a home favorite

Over is 4-1 in Wizards last 5 games as a favorite

Under is 12-5 in Wizards last 17 overall

Wizards vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

Take Washington. The Wizards are 7-2-1 against the spread in their last 10 road games, are 4-1 against the number in their last five games playing on one day of rest and are 7-2-1 at the betting window in their last 10 games when listed as a road underdog. On the other side, the Lakers are 5-12 against the number in their last 17 games as a favorite, are 3-10 against the number in their last 13 games when playing on zero rest and are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games versus a team with a winning percentage below .400.

Wizards vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: WASHINGTON WIZARDS +9.5