Wednesday NBA Best Bets Nov. 26: Can Detroit stay hot ATS?

The NBA schedule on Wednesday, Nov. 26, features 9 games of NBA Cup play. Can Detroit cover the small number as a road favorite against Boston? Can the Warriors scratch out a win against the shorthanded Rockets? Continue reading for my NBA Best Bets for Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

NBA Best Bets Nov. 26: Pick 1 — Detroit Pistons -3.5 at Boston Celtics (5:00 PM ET on ESPN)

Detroit reserve forward Bobi Klintman and Pistons backup guard Marcus Sasser will both sit out Wednesday’s game at Boston.

Celtics center Neemias Queta and forward Jayson Tatum will both be unavailable for Wednesday’s game against Detroit.

The Pistons have been a revelation through the first month of the NBA season. Detroit has the best straight up record in the East this year at 15-2, and the best against-the-spread record in the NBA this year at 12-5. What’s more, the Pistons are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against the Celtics, and 5-3 ATS as the road team this season. To top it all off, Detroit is also 4-3 ATS as a road favorite and 8-5 ATS in conference games this year. For those reasons, Detroit -3.5 is the pick.

NBA Best Bets Nov. 26: Pick 2 — Golden State Warriors -1.5 vs. Houston Rockets (10:00 PM ET on ESPN)

For the Rockets, they’ll be without Kevin Durant, Steven Adams, Fred VanVleet, and Tari Eason on Wednesday. Houston forward Dorian Finney-Smith missed Monday’s game, and his status is unclear for Wednesday’s contest.

For the Warriors, center Al Horford, forward Jonathan Kuminga, and guard De’Anthony Melton will all sit out Wednesday’s game. Golden State forward Draymond Green is probable to play Wednesday with a foot ailment.

Golden State appears to still have it when it comes to being a contender in the Western Conference. Some ATS numbers will make that case. The Warriors are 6-1 ATS as the home team and 9-5 ATS in conference games this season. Furthermore, Golden State is 7-5 ATS as a favorite and 5-1 ATS as a home favorite this season. For those reasons, the pick is the Warriors -1.5.

