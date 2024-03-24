Warriors vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Golden State Warriors head to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Sunday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Timberwolves cover the 3.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Timberwolves betting prediction.

The Golden State Warriors are 36-33 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 37-31-1 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 48-22 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 36-32-2 ATS this season.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Matchup & Betting Odds

507 Golden State Warriors (+3.5) at 508 Minnesota Timberwolves (-3.5); o/u 218.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 24, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 99% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry recorded a double-double during his team’s 123-111 home loss to Indiana on Friday night. In that game, the Davidson alum tallied 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists. The future Hall-of-Famer shot 9 of 24 from the floor and 6 of 18 from long range in the loss.

Golden State guard Brandin Podziemski also logged a double-double on Friday. The rookie out of Santa Clara finished Friday’s contest with 13 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. Podziemski is averaging 9.4 points per game in 27.0 minutes per contest this season.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will sit out Sunday’s game and likely several contests after that. He’s currently recovering from a torn meniscus in his left knee that required surgery. Towns had been averaging 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game prior to getting injured.

Minnesota shooting guard Anthony Edwards (finger) and center Rudy Gobert (ribs) are both officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s home date with Golden State. Edwards is averaging a team-high 26.5 points per contest this year while Gobert is leading the team with 12.9 rebounds per game in 2024.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Trends

Golden State is 22-10 ATS as the road team this season.

Golden State is 15-8-1 ATS as an underdog this season.

Minnesota is 12-15-2 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Minnesota is 22-23-2 ATS after a win this season.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

This is a good spot for Golden State. They are coming off of a double-digit home loss where they shot 40.6% from the floor and 29.2% from three-point range. Both of those figures are well below their season averages of 47.3% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc. I believe that the Warriors’ shooting percentages will normalize on Sunday.

Minnesota won’t have Karl-Anthony Towns for this contest and Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are both listed as questionable. Edwards only shot 6 for 17 from the field in his team’s home win over Cleveland on Friday. Even if he plays on Sunday, the finger injury he suffered on Monday may be affecting his shooting. That could matter against a team like Golden State.

The Warriors have already lost twice to the Timberwolves this season, but I like Golden State to either beat Minnesota or come very close to doing so on Sunday night. I’m taking the Warriors and the points.

Warriors vs. Timberwolves Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS +3.5