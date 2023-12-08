Warriors vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Golden State Warriors head to OKC to face the Thunder on Friday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Warriors cover the 3.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Warriors vs. Thunder betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Golden State Warriors are 10-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-12 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 13-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 14-5-1 ATS this season.

Warriors vs. Thunder Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Golden State Warriors (+3.5) at 518 Oklahoma City Thunder (-3.5); o/u 236.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 8, 2023

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Warriors vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors guard Gary Payton II will miss Friday’s game with a torn right calf. Payton was averaging 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 17.3 minutes per contest for Golden State before getting injured.

Golden State power forward Draymond Green did a little bit of everything in his team’s 110-106 home win over Portland on Wednesday. In that game, the former All-Defense first-teamer had 10 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 blocked shots. Green is averaging 10.1 points per game in 13 starts for the Warriors in 2023.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was spectacular in his team’s 110-101 road loss to the Rockets on Wednesday. In that contest, the Kentucky alum had 33 points on 13 of 18 shooting from the field and 7 of 9 shooting from the free throw line. SGA even added 6 assists, 6 steals, 3 rebounds, and a blocked shot for good measure.

Oklahoma City forward Jalen Williams was also solid in his team’s loss to Houston earlier this week. The 6’5” wingman had 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and a steal while sinking 5 of 13 shots from the field and 3 of 3 free throw attempts.

Warriors vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is an NBA-best 5-0-1 ATS after a loss this season.

Oklahoma City is 7-3 ATS as the home team this season.

Golden State is 6-8 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this year.

Golden State is 5-8 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Warriors vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

The Thunder have the second-best overall record against the spread in the league this season at 14-5-1. Any way you slice it, Oklahoma City has been tremendous against the number in 2023. Oklahoma City is 9-3 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season, and the Thunder are 8-3 ATS as a favorite in 2023. The key for OKC has been their balanced approach. The Thunder are 7th in the NBA in offensive efficiency and 5th in the league in defensive efficiency. Oklahoma City is the only team in the NBA in the top 7 in both offensive and defensive efficiency this season. The Thunder are a young and hungry team, and I like them to win and cover against an aging Warriors team in Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Warriors vs. Thunder Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -3.5