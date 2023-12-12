Warriors vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Golden State Warriors head to Phoenix to face the Suns on Tuesday night at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. Can the Warriors cover the 3-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Suns betting prediction.

The Golden State Warriors are 10-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-12 ATS this season.

The Phoenix Suns are 12-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-12-1 ATS this season.

Warriors vs. Suns Matchup & Betting Odds

569 Golden State Warriors (+3) at 570 Phoenix Suns (-3); o/u 233.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: TNT

Warriors vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors guards Klay Thompson and Chris Paul have been dealing with illnesses, but they’re both probable to play against the Suns on Tuesday. Thompson is 15.8 points per game while Paul is averaging 8.6 points per contest this season.

Golden State guard Gary Payton II is out Tuesday with a torn right calf. The Oregon State alum is averaging 5.9 points per game in 17.3 minutes per contest for the Warriors this year.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal has been out since mid-November due to a lower back strain, but he’s probable to play against the Warriors on Tuesday. Beal is averaging 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 3 contests for Phoenix this season.

Phoenix forward Kevin Durant missed the club’s last game with an ankle sprain, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Tuesday’s clash with Golden State. Durant is third in the NBA in scoring this season with 31.0 points per game.

Suns shooting guard Grayson Allen will sit out Tuesday’s game due to a groin strain. Allen is averaging 12.3 points and 2.3 made three-pointers per game in 19 starts for Phoenix in 2023.

Warriors vs. Suns NBA Betting Trends

Phoenix is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Golden State.

Golden State is 7-8 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Golden State is 4-7 ATS after a loss this year.

The Warriors are 9-10 ATS in conference games this season.

The over is 14-8 in the Suns’ games this year.

The over is 12-10 in the Warriors’ games this season.

Warriors vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

This will be the second game of a three-game road trip for Golden State. The Warriors lost an overtime thriller 138-136 on Friday night, and they’ll be in Phoenix less than 96 hours later. They play the Clippers in L.A. on Thursday.

Golden State has been aggressively mediocre this year. The Warriors are 17th in average scoring margin, 15th in offensive efficiency, and 15th in defensive efficiency this season. They might not be the same team they were back when they were winning titles.

Phoenix will get Bradley Beal back for this game after he’s sat out a calendar month. Beal is one of the better scorers in the NBA and should give the Suns’ offense a much-needed boost. It’s worth monitoring the status of Phoenix forward Kevin Durant, as he’s listed as questionable for this contest. Durant was a limited participant in Monday’s practice, for what it’s worth. Kevin Durant is averaging 31 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists for the Suns this year, so his status could likely have a bearing on the outcome of this contest. But the Suns have beaten the Warriors 7 out of the last 10 times these two teams have played, so I’m laying the points with Phoenix at home on Tuesday night.

Warriors vs. Suns Prediction: PHOENIX SUNS -3