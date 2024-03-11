Close Menu
    NBA Articles

    Warriors vs. Spurs NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Warriors vs. Spurs

    Will Golden State cover as a 4.5-point road favorite on Monday night when it visits San Antonio? Or is there a smarter play in tonight’s Warriors vs. Spurs matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    539 Golden State Warriors (-4.5) at 540 San Antonio Spurs (+4.5); o/u 227.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 11, 2024

    Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

    Warriors vs. Spurs: Public Bettors Backing

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Green Probable to Face Spurs

    Draymond Green (low back soreness) and Moses Moody (left knee soreness) are probable for Monday’s game against San Antonio. Green and Moody appear on track to play in Monday’s rematch with the Spurs, who beat the Warriors in San Francisco on Saturday. The former’s presence in the lineup is of greater importance to the Warriors and fantasy managers, as Green has been close to a top-100 player this season. Moody’s minutes could decrease slightly due to Gary Payton II (illness) being removed from the injury report.

    Wembanyama Not on Spurs’ Injury Report

    Victor Wembanyama (right ankle sprain) is not on the injury report for Monday’s game against the Warriors. Wembanyama did not travel with the Spurs for their two-game road trip after spraining his ankle on Tuesday. Following Saturday’s win over the Warriors, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he expected the rookie phenom to be available on Monday, and that is the case. While Zach Collins will drop to the bench, his minutes may not take too severe of a hit based on prior precedent. Wembanyama was on a minutes restriction the last time he returned from a sprained ankle, which may also be the case on Monday.

    Under is 14-5-1 in Spurs last 20 overall

    Over is 19-7 in Warriors last 26 games following a ATS loss

    Under is 7-1 in Spurs last 8 home games

    Under is 8-2 in Warriors last 10 overall

    Warriors vs. Spurs NBA Prediction:

    Take Golden State. The Warriors are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine road games, are 10-3 against the number in their last 13 games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game and are 7-1 at the betting window in their last eight games following an ATS loss. On the other side, the Spurs are 6-14 against the spread in their last 20 games following a win.

    Warriors vs. Spurs Betting Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -4.5

