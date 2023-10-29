Warriors vs. Rockets NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Golden State Warriors will travel to Houston to the face the Rockets from the Toyota Center at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday night. The Warriors are listed as 5.5-point road favorites and the total is sitting at 225.5 what is the smart play from Houston? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Rockets prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

573 Golden State Warriors (-5.5) at 574 Houston Rockets (+5.5); o/u 225.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 28, 2023

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Warriors vs. Rockets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors DFS SPIN

Stephen Curry led the way for the Warriors recording 41 points in Friday night’s win against the Kings. Curry was an impressive 14/19 from the field, while knocking down seven triples. Unfortunately for Stephen and the Warriors he injured his left foot in the win and is now deemed questionable for Sunday’s contest with the Rockets.

Houston Rockets DFS SPIN

Alpern Sengun had a big night in the Rockets OT loss versus the Spurs. Sengun recorded 25 points, 14 boards and seven assists. Newly acquired Fred VanVleet also had a strong night, logging 24 points, 12 assists and 8 rebounds.

Warriors vs. Rockets Betting Trends

Golden State is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Warriors are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games versus Houston.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Warriors vs. Rockets Prediction:

The Warriors grabbed a big road win on Friday night as they defeated the Kings 122-114, while Houston dropped a tough battle versus the Spurs in overtime.

The young Rockets are set to take on the veteran Warriors in their home opener Sunday night. Draymond Green is expected to make his season debut; however the Warriors may be without Stephen Curry with left foot soreness.

Take the Rockets in this one, although Golden State is the better team, the Rockets will be ready to go for the home opener and they have greatly improved with the additions of Fred VanVleet and Dillion Brooks. With Curry questionable, I think the Rockets win outright if he sits, but if we’ll take the points in case, he does end up giving it a go.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Rockets +5.5