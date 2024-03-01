Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at 2.5 and the total at 237, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Warriors vs. Raptors matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

557 Golden State Warriors (-2) at 558 Toronto Raptors (+2); o/u

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, March 1, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Warriors vs. Raptors: Public Bettors Laying Points with Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Thompson Scores 16 vs. Knicks

Klay Thompson played 27 minutes in Thursday’s win over the Knicks, accounting for 16 points (6-of-16 FGs), five rebounds, and four 3-pointers. Thompson has scored at least 16 points in four of the six games he’s played since moving to the bench, a rotation change that has freed him up to be a bit more aggressive as a scorer. He didn’t have his best night shooting the basketball on Thursday, but the points and 3-pointers were there. While the Warriors only have a two-game sample size, the second-unit partnership of Thompson and Chris Paul has performed well. CP3 finished the win over the Knicks with 11 points, four rebounds, six assists, three steals, and two 3-pointers in 26 minutes.

Barnes Stuffs Stat Sheet vs. Mavericks

Scottie Barnes stuffed the stat sheet on Wednesday with 19 points (9-of-22 FGs), 11 rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block against the Mavericks. After recording a triple-double in their last game, Barnes came close to posting one in consecutive games for the first time in his career. Even though he wasn’t able to reach that mark, he was still able to stuff the stat sheet with a full line. The well-rounded production has been consistent all season, but his 3-point shot has been a major struggle lately.

In their four games since the All-Star break, he is shooting 1-of-13 from beyond the arc, and he has gone three straight games without a make. He got off to a hot start to the year and is averaging 1/7 triples per game over the course of the season, but the shot simply hasn’t been there in a while.

Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Betting Trends

Raptors are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog

Warriors are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 road games

Raptors are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

Warriors are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games overall

Warriors vs. Raptors NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 5-1 in the Warriors’ last six road games, is 4-0 in their last four games overall and is 4-0 in their last four games as a favorite. On the other side, the under is 9-2 in the Raptors’ last 11 home games and is 8-2 in their last 10 games as a home underdog.

Warriors vs. Raptors Betting Prediction: UNDER 237