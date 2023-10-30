Warriors vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Golden State catching 3.5 points as a road underdog and the total currently sitting at 232.5, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Warriors vs. Pelicans matchup? Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from New Orleans.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

515 Golden State Warriors (+3.5) at 516 New Orleans Pelicans (-3.5); o/u 232.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Monday, October 30, 2023

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Warriors vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors DFS Spin

Chris Paul shot 3-of-8 from the field and 2-of-2 from the foul line in Sunday’s win over the Rockets, scoring eight points with five rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 27 minutes.

For the first time in his storied NBA career, Paul came off the bench on Sunday. With Draymond Green back in action after missing nearly a month with a sprained ankle, CP3 was the odd man out among Steve Kerr’s “six starters.” While the new role may have been foreign to Paul, his presence did improve the second unit.

Warriors reserves outscored their Rockets counterparts by a 41-21 margin, with Gary Payton II (15/4/1/3/1 with three 3-pointers) and Jonathan Kuminga (9/2/1/1 with one 3-pointer) being the most productive bench options. Depending on how the Warriors handle their injury report for Monday’s game in New Orleans, Paul could be back in the starting lineup. Regardless of which role he’s asked to take on, the future Hall of Fame point guard will be a must-roster player in all fantasy formats.

New Orleans Pelicans DFS Spin

CJ McCollum played 30 minutes in Saturday’s 96-87 win over the Knicks, tallying 12 points (4-of-11 FGs, 2-of-4 FTs), three rebounds, seven assists, four steals, and two 3-pointers.

McCollum didn’t have his best night shooting the basketball, but the steals production and assists should please those who have him rostered. Last season he averaged 0.9 steals per game, matching his career number, recording three in four of the 75 games he played last season. Through two games this season, McCollum already has six. If he can contribute at least one steal per night, that would give his fantasy value a slight boost when combined with McCollum’s usual offensive production.

Warriors vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Golden State’s last 7 games when playing New Orleans

The over/under has gone UNDER in 6 of Golden State’s last 7 games when playing on the road against New Orleans

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of New Orleans’s last 7 games when playing Golden State

The over/under has gone UNDER in 6 of New Orleans’s last 7 games when playing at home against Golden State

Warriors vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The total has gone under in 11 out of the Pelicans’ last 13 games against the Warriors and in 10 out of their last 12 games when playing on a Monday at home. The under has also cashed in 21 out of the Pelicans’ last 28 games dating back to last season.

Warriors vs. Pelicans Betting Prediction: UNDER 232.5