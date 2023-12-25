Warriors vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Is Golden State a value play as an underdog in the Christmas Day Warriors vs. Nuggets matchup at 2:30 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver, CO?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

595 Golden State Warriors (+6.5) at 596 Denver Nuggets (-6.5); o/u

2:30 p.m. ET, Monday, December 25, 2023

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Warriors vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors DFS Spin

Andrew Wiggins (illness) is questionable for Monday’s game against the Nuggets. Wiggins has missed Golden State’s last two games, with the Warriors accounting for his absence in different ways. While Cory Joseph played rotation minutes in Tuesday’s win over Boston, he did not on Saturday when the Warriors beat Portland. Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski have passed the struggling Wiggins in the pecking order recently, with the former moving into the starting lineup.

Denver Nuggets DFS Spin

Aaron Gordon (right heel strain) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (cervicothoracic strain) are probably to play against Golden State on Monday. Gordon and KCP are dealing with injuries, but it shouldn’t prevent them from playing on Christmas Day. Both players should continue to start and play big minutes as the defending champions look to look to defend home court for the holidays.

Warriors vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

Golden State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

Golden State is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

Denver is 22-3 SU in its last 25 games at home

Denver is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games

Warriors vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Take Denver. The Warriors are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games against the Nuggets. On the other side, the Nuggets are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games overall and have cashed in six out of their last eight games played in the month of December.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS -6.5