Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Warriors vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Warriors vs. Nuggets

    Is Golden State a value play as an underdog in the Christmas Day Warriors vs. Nuggets matchup at 2:30 p.m. ET from Ball Arena in Denver, CO?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    595 Golden State Warriors (+6.5) at 596 Denver Nuggets (-6.5); o/u

    2:30 p.m. ET, Monday, December 25, 2023

    Ball Arena, Denver, CO

    Warriors vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Golden State Warriors DFS Spin

    Andrew Wiggins (illness) is questionable for Monday’s game against the Nuggets. Wiggins has missed Golden State’s last two games, with the Warriors accounting for his absence in different ways. While Cory Joseph played rotation minutes in Tuesday’s win over Boston, he did not on Saturday when the Warriors beat Portland. Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski have passed the struggling Wiggins in the pecking order recently, with the former moving into the starting lineup.

    Denver Nuggets DFS Spin

    Aaron Gordon (right heel strain) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (cervicothoracic strain) are probably to play against Golden State on Monday. Gordon and KCP are dealing with injuries, but it shouldn’t prevent them from playing on Christmas Day. Both players should continue to start and play big minutes as the defending champions look to look to defend home court for the holidays.

    Golden State is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    Golden State is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games

    Denver is 22-3 SU in its last 25 games at home

    Denver is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games

    Warriors vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

    Take Denver. The Warriors are just 1-5 against the spread in their last six games against the Nuggets. On the other side, the Nuggets are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games overall and have cashed in six out of their last eight games played in the month of December.

    Warriors vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS -6.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com