    Warriors vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Warriors vs. Mavericks

    The Dallas Mavericks will host the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Arena at 8:30p.m. ET Friday night. The Mavericks are listed as 4.5-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 225.5 points, what is the best bet from Dallas? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Mavericks prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    547 Golden State Warriors (+5.0) at 548 Dallas Mavericks (-5.0); o/u 225.5

    8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5, 2024

    American Airlines Arena, Dallas, TX

    Warriors vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Golden State Warriors DFS SPIN

    Golden State defeated the Rockets 133-110 on Thursday, to bring their record to 42-34. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson each scored 29 points in the victory. The Warriors will look to continue their strong play against the Mavericks.

    Dallas Mavericks DFS SPIN

    Dallas improved to 46-30 after beating the Hawks 109-95 on April 4th. Kyrie Irving scored 26 points on 10/21 from the floor against Atlanta. Dallas seeks revenge against Golden State after losing to them in the bay on April 2nd.

    Golden State is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    The Warriors are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games versus Dallas.

    The total has gone under in 9 of the last 10 home games for the Mavericks.

    Warriors vs. Mavericks Prediction:

    Golden State looks for their seventh straight victory, while Dallas seeks looks for their second consecutive win.

    Take Golden State. The Warriors have been playing excellent as of a late and surprisingly they have been better on the road than at home this season. They defeated Dallas earlier in the week and now are two possession underdogs in the same matchup. This should be another close game take the points.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Warriors +5.0

