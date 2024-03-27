Close Menu
    Warriors vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Warriors vs. Magic

    Following their blowout win over the Heat in Miami, will Golden State cash again for bettors as a 4.5-point underdog at Orlando on Wednesday? Or is there a better bet on the board in tonight’s Warriors vs. Magic matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    543 Golden State Warriors (+4.5) at 544 Orlando Magic (-4.5); o/u 217

    7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 27, 2024

    Kia Center, Orlando, FL

    Warriors vs. Magic: Bettors Leaning Towards Golden State

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Thompson Scores 28 vs. Heat

    Klay Thompson shot 11-of-20 from the field in Tuesday’s 113-92 win over the Heat. He scored 28 points with five rebounds, two assists, one block, and six 3-pointers in 31 minutes. Warriors coach Steve Kerr decided to reunite the “Splash Brothers” in the starting lineup. The decision paid dividends for Thompson. He led four Warriors in double figures with 28 points. He also took some of the pressure off of Stephen Curry on the offensive end of the floor.

    Curry shot 7-of-15 from the field, tallying 17 points, two rebounds, six assists, and three 3-pointers in 31 minutes. Having snapped out of the funk that led to him being moved to the bench, Thompson adds a level of offensive production that Brandin Podziemski (6/5/1/1 in 22 minutes) did not when starting next to Curry. While the rookie will remain in the rotation, being dropped to the bench lowers his fantasy ceiling.

    Banchero Accounts for 28 points vs. Kings

    Paolo Banchero played 38 minutes in Saturday’s loss to the Kings, accounting for 22 points (8-of-18 FGs, 5-of-5 FTs), seven rebounds, five assists, one block, and one 3-pointer. Banchero has scored 20 points or more in two straight and three of his last four outings, one reason why he’s ranked just outside the top 50 in 8-cat formats over the past week. That’s three rounds higher than his 9-cat value, as turnovers remain an issue.

    Banchero committed four turnovers on Saturday and has been responsible for at least that many in three of his last five games. Frontcourt partner Franz Wagner also had a solid night against the Kings, scoring 18 points with three rebounds, four assists, and one 3-pointer. Orlando plays three home games in Week 22, beginning with the Warriors on Wednesday.

    Magic are 30-11-1 ATS in their last 42 home games

    Warriors are 11-3 ATS in their last 14 road games

    Magic are 19-7 ATS in their last 26 games as a home favorite

    Warriors are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games playing on 0 days rest

    Warriors vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 12-3 in the Magic’s last 15 games overall, is 7-2 in their last nine home games and is 10-3 I their last 13 contests when their opponent scored 100 points or more in its previous game. On the other side, the under is 11-3 in the Warriors’ last 14 road games, is 17-8 in their last 25 games overall and is 16-7 in their last 23 contests when their opponent scored 100 points or more in its previous contest.

    Warriors vs. Magic Betting Prediction: UNDER 217

