    Warriors vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Warriors vs. Lakers

    The Golden State Warriors head to L.A. to face the Lakers on Tuesday night at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. Can the Lakers cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Lakers betting prediction.

    The Golden State Warriors are 43-35 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 42-35-1 ATS this season.

    The Los Angeles Lakers are 45-34 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 38-42 ATS this season.

    Warriors vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

    525 Golden State Warriors (+2.5) at 526 Los Angeles Lakers (-2.5); o/u 234.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 9, 2024

    Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

    TV: TNT

    Warriors vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

    Warriors power forward Dario Saric will sit out Tuesday’s road clash with the Lakers. He’s dealing with a right knee soreness. Saric is averaging 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest in 17.4 minutes per game this season.

    Golden State small forward Andrew Wiggins and shooting guard Gary Payton II are both probable to play with ankle injuries against Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Wiggins is logging 13.0 points per game while Payton is chipping in 5.4 points per game this year.

    Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

    Lakers superstar small forward LeBron James missed the team’s last game on Sunday with flu-like symptoms. He’s officially questionable for Tuesday’s game with that same illness. James leads the Lakers in scoring this season with 25.4 points per game.

    Los Angeles power forward Anthony Davis left the team’s last game with a corneal abrasion to his left eye, and that injury has him listed as questionable for Tuesday’s contest. Davis is second on the team in scoring with 24.5 points per game and leads the club in rebounding with 12.6 boards per game in 2024.

    Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt will sit out Tuesday’s game with a right mid-foot sprain. He hasn’t played since February 1st but is inching closer to a potential return this month.

    Golden State is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

    Golden State is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

    Los Angeles is 20-13 ATS after a loss this season.

    Los Angeles is 28-20 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season. That’s the third-best mark in the league.

    Warriors vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

    Golden State is 7-1 straight up in their last 8 games, but four of those wins came against non-playoff teams (Charlotte, San Antonio, Houston, and Utah) and three came against Eastern Conference foes. The Warriors are an NBA-best 20-10 ATS in non-conference games this season, but only 22-25-1 ATS in conference games and just 7-7-1 ATS in division games this season. It seems like the teams that are used to playing against the Warriors have a better sense of how to beat them.

    The Lakers have already beaten Golden State once this season in a 145-144 double-overtime shootout on January 27th in San Francisco. The Warriors defeated the Lakers in their other two matchups, but LeBron James sat out for one of those games. Both Anthony Davis and LeBron James are listed as questionable for this game on Tuesday, but there is optimism that both players will be ready to go against the Warriors. With that in mind, I’m taking the Lakers at home to win by three points or more in this contest.  

    Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS -2.5  

