Warriors vs. Kings NBA Play-In Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The 10-seed Golden State Warriors head to Sacramento to take on the 9-seed Kings on Tuesday night at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. It’s the first round of the NBA Play-In Tournament Can the Warriors cover the 2.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Kings betting prediction.

The Golden State Warriors are 46-36 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 43-38-1 ATS this season.

The Sacramento Kings are 46-36 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 42-39-1 ATS this season.

Warriors vs. Kings Matchup & Betting Odds

543 Golden State Warriors (-2.5) at 544 Sacramento Kings (+2.5); o/u 223.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

TV: TNT

Warriors vs. Kings Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 91% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors shooting guard Gary Payton II has been ruled out for the Play-In Tournament. He’s dealing with left calf tightness. Payton is averaging 5.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game in 15.5 minutes per contest this season.

Golden State shooting guard Klay Thompson was terrific in his team’s 123-116 home win over Utah on Sunday. In that game, Thompson scored a game-high 25 points, grabbed 3 rebounds, dished out 3 assists, and blocked a shot. Thompson is second on the team in scoring with 17.9 points per game this season.

Sacramento Kings Daily Fantasy Spin

Kings shooting guards Malik Monk (knee) and Kevin Huerter (shoulder) will both miss Tuesday’s home showdown with the Warriors. Huerter is out for the season, while Monk may be able to return by the middle of next month.

The bigger loss of the two is Monk, who earned Sixth Man of the Year consideration by averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 assists per game in just 26.0 minutes per contest this season. Sacramento guards Keon Ellis and Davion Mitchell have both seen an uptick in minutes with Huerter and Monk on the shelf over the past few weeks.

Warriors vs. Kings NBA Betting Trends

Golden State is 5-3-1 ATS in their last 9 games against Sacramento.

Golden State is an NBA-best 27-14 ATS as the road team this season.

Sacramento is 18-23 ATS as the home team this season.

Sacramento is 18-26-1 ATS after a win this season.

Warriors vs. Kings NBA Prediction:

These two teams have split their four meetings this season. Golden State won the first two matchups by a combined 9 points, while Sacramento won the next two contests by 1 point each. It’s worth noting that Kings guards Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk both combined to score 58 points in Sacramento’s two victories over Golden State this season. Both players will be unavailable for Tuesday’s contest.

It took a while, but Golden State seems to have finally rounded into playoff form. Since March 26th, the Warriors are 10-2 straight up with their only two losses coming by a combined 7 points. It also helps that Golden State is 6-3 straight up in their last 9 games against the Kings. The Warriors also have a bevy of postseason experience to draw on for this game. In what figures to be a high-scoring affair, I like Golden State to win by 3 points or more in Sacramento on Tuesday night.

Warriors vs. Kings Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -2.5