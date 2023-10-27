Warriors vs. Kings NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Sacramento Kings host the Golden State Warriors Friday night from the Golden 1 Center. With the Kings listed as a 2.5-point home favorite and the total at 238.0 points where is the value from Sacramento? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Kings prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

553 Golden State Warriors (+2.5) at 554 Sacramento Kings (-2.5); o/u 238.0

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, October 27, 2023

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Warriors vs. Kings Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Kings when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors DFS SPIN

Stephen Curry led Golden State in scoring with 27 points in the Warriors 108-104 loss against Phoenix on opening night. Overall, it was a tough night shooting for the Warriors especially behind the three-point arc, as they finished the game 10/43 (23%) from deep.

Sacramento Kings DFS SPIN

Harrison Barnes had a big night in the Kings season opener against the Utah Jazz. Barnes scored 33 points on 11/16 from the field. Barnes will look to provide a crucial veteran presence for Sacramento this year.

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Trends

Sacramento is 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against Golden State.

The Warriors are 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games against the Kings.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Warriors vs. Kings Prediction:

Another exciting early season contest, between a pair of teams that had a closely contested playoff series, as the Warriors ultimately prevailed in game 7 in Sacramento. The Warriors dropped a hard-fought contest against the Suns in their opener, while the Kings rolled the Utah Jazz by a score of 130-114.

Take the Kings. Sacramento will be fired up to face the Warriors again after being eliminated by the Dubs on their home floor in the playoffs. Golden State will be without Draymond Green once again and without him they are just not the same team. Sacramento should be able to do what they want offensively; they take care of business in the home opener.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Kings -2.5