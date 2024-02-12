Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Warriors vs. Jazz NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Warriors vs. Jazz

    With the spread sitting at just a single point and the total at 241, what’s the smart bet in Monday night’s Warriors vs. Jazz matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    587 Golden State Warriors (-1) at 588 Utah Jazz (+1); o/u 241

    9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 12, 2024

    Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

    Warriors vs. Jazz: Public Bettors Backing Golden State

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Curry Leads Golden State with 30 Points vs. Suns

    Stephen Curry led Golden State with 30 points (10-of-22 FGs), nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and nine 3-pointers in a 113-112 win over Phoenix on Saturday. Time and time again, Steph just makes it look easy. After knocking down 11 triples in their last game, he hit nine more in this one, including an incredible game-winner with less than a second remaining in the game. The Warriors have now won six of their last seven games, and Steph dropped 60 in the loss. He has been a top ten player in fantasy basketball over the past two weeks despite a game with nine points sandwiched in. Golden State is getting hot, and Curry’s production has been a big reason for that.

    Porter Jr. Questionable to face Warriors

    Otto Porter Jr. (left foot soreness) and Brice Sensabaugh (left hip soreness) are questionable for Monday’s game against the Warriors. Porter, who was traded to the Jazz at the deadline, has not appeared in a game since December 30. Even if cleared to play, he’s unlikely to get the minutes needed to be of value in fantasy leagues. Sensabaugh has seen little playing time this season, but it will likely be a priority of the Jazz to get him more minutes, especially after the All-Star break.

    Over is 8-3 in Jazz last 11 overall

    Under is 4-0 in Warriors last 4 overall

    Over is 5-2 in Jazz last 7 home games

    Under is 5-1 in Warriors last 6 road games

    Warriors vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

    Take Utah. The Jazz are 20-7 against the spread in their last 27 home games, are 17-8 against the number in their last 25 games overall and are 17-7 at the betting window in their last 24 games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game. Utah is also 36-16 against the spread in its last 52 games as a home underdog, is 8-3 against the number in its last 11 games following a loss and is 6-2 ATS in its last eight home games versus a team with a losing road record.

    Warriors vs. Jazz Betting Prediction: UTAH JAZZ +1

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com