Warriors vs. Jazz NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the spread sitting at just a single point and the total at 241, what’s the smart bet in Monday night’s Warriors vs. Jazz matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

587 Golden State Warriors (-1) at 588 Utah Jazz (+1); o/u 241

9:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 12, 2024

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Warriors vs. Jazz: Public Bettors Backing Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Curry Leads Golden State with 30 Points vs. Suns

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 30 points (10-of-22 FGs), nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and nine 3-pointers in a 113-112 win over Phoenix on Saturday. Time and time again, Steph just makes it look easy. After knocking down 11 triples in their last game, he hit nine more in this one, including an incredible game-winner with less than a second remaining in the game. The Warriors have now won six of their last seven games, and Steph dropped 60 in the loss. He has been a top ten player in fantasy basketball over the past two weeks despite a game with nine points sandwiched in. Golden State is getting hot, and Curry’s production has been a big reason for that.

Porter Jr. Questionable to face Warriors

Otto Porter Jr. (left foot soreness) and Brice Sensabaugh (left hip soreness) are questionable for Monday’s game against the Warriors. Porter, who was traded to the Jazz at the deadline, has not appeared in a game since December 30. Even if cleared to play, he’s unlikely to get the minutes needed to be of value in fantasy leagues. Sensabaugh has seen little playing time this season, but it will likely be a priority of the Jazz to get him more minutes, especially after the All-Star break.

Warriors vs. Jazz NBA Betting Trends

Over is 8-3 in Jazz last 11 overall

Under is 4-0 in Warriors last 4 overall

Over is 5-2 in Jazz last 7 home games

Under is 5-1 in Warriors last 6 road games

Warriors vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

Take Utah. The Jazz are 20-7 against the spread in their last 27 home games, are 17-8 against the number in their last 25 games overall and are 17-7 at the betting window in their last 24 games after allowing 100 points or more in their previous game. Utah is also 36-16 against the spread in its last 52 games as a home underdog, is 8-3 against the number in its last 11 games following a loss and is 6-2 ATS in its last eight home games versus a team with a losing road record.

Warriors vs. Jazz Betting Prediction: UTAH JAZZ +1