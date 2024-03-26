Warriors vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Warriors vs. Heat matchup will feature a pair of teams that have dropped six out of their last 10 games overall. That said, given Miami’s success in previous meetings between these two teams, are the Heat the play tonight at +1.5?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

535 Golden State Warriors (-1.5) at 536 Miami Heat (+1.5); o/u 218.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Warriors vs. Heat: Bettors Backing Underdog Philly

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Thompson Scores 16 in loss to T-Wolves

Klay Thompson amassed 16 points (6-of-15 FGs, 1-of-1 FTs), three rebounds, two assists, and three 3-pointers in 33 minutes in Sunday’s loss to the Timberwolves. Five Warriors finished Sunday’s game in double figures, with Thompson being the lone reserve to do so. He’s scored 16 points or more in five straight and eight of his last nine games, which is why he has been a 7th-round player in 9-cat formats over the past three weeks.

Thompson has provided 10th-round value in 8- and 9-cat formats for the season, below his Yahoo ADP (76). Also having a productive night off the bench was Gary Payton II, who chipped in with eight rebounds, seven assists, and one steal in 24 minutes. Golden State plays four road games in Week 22, beginning with the Heat on Tuesday.

Adebayo Accounts for 15 vs. Cleveland

Bam Adebayo played 28 minutes in Sunday’s win over Cleveland, accounting for 15 points (7-of-11 FGs, 1-of-2 FTs), 16 rebounds, four assists, and five steals. Adebayo was only on the floor for 28 minutes, as the Heat won by a 121-84 margin, but that did not prevent him from having a significant impact. The five steals were a season-high and one shy of his career-best mark, and the All-Star center also recorded his 37th double-double.

Over the past two weeks, Adebayo has provided top 25 per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats, slightly higher than his season-long production in both formats. Adebayo and the Heat play three games in Week 22, beginning with the Warriors on Tuesday.

Warriors vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

Under is 12-5 in Heat last 17 home games

Under is 35-16 in Heat last 51 overall

Over is 4-1 in Warriors last 5 overall

Under is 10-3 in Warriors last 13 road games

Warriors vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Take Miami. The Heat have won six out of their last 10 games versus the Warriors, have covered in seven out of the previous 10 meetings between these two teams and are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games as an underdog. As for the Warriors, they’re just 1-4 against the number in their last five games when facing a team with a winning record and are 1-4 at the betting window in their last five games when playing on one day of rest.

Warriors vs. Heat Betting Prediction: MIAMI HEAT +1.5