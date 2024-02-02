Warriors vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Golden State Warriors head to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Friday night at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Warriors cover the 6.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Grizzlies betting prediction.

The Golden State Warriors are 20-24 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 21-22-1 ATS this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies are 18-30 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 23-25 ATS this season.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Matchup & Betting Odds

517 Golden State Warriors (-6.5) at 518 Memphis Grizzlies (+6.5); o/u 223.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 2, 2024

FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

TV: NBA TV

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors power forward Dario Saric (illness), shooting guard Moses Moody (calf), point guard Chris Paul (hand), and shooting guard Gary Payton II (hamstring) will all sit out Friday’s road tilt with the Grizzlies. Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, and Trayce Jackson-Davis are all candidates to see an uptick in minutes as a result on Friday.

Golden State power forward Draymond Green is nursing a right knee contusion, but he’s listed as probable to play at Memphis on Friday night. Green is averaging 9.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game in 17 starts for the Warriors this season.

Memphis Grizzlies Daily Fantasy Spin

Grizzlies guards Desmond Bane (ankle), Ja Morant (shoulder), and Marcus Smart will all sit out against the Warriors on Friday night. Memphis has a number of players who missed their game on Thursday night, but are officially listed as questionable for Friday’s contest. They are power forward Xavier Tillman (knee), small forward Ziare Williams (hand), small forward Jake LaRavia (ankle), point guard Derrick Rose (hamstring), and shooting guard Luke Kennard (knee). It’s worth monitoring Memphis’s injury report all the way up to game time to get a sense of who’s going to be playing.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Trends

Golden State is 2-4 ATS as a road favorite this season.

Golden State is 12-17-1 ATS in conference games this season.

Memphis is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Golden State.

Memphis is 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies NBA Prediction:

Golden State’s dynasty may be unofficially over. The Warriors have struggled both straight up and against the number this season. Golden State is only 9-17 ATS as a favorite this season and 32-35-2 ATS after a win since the start of last season. They will have the rest advantage in this contest, but Golden State is only 5-5 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

The Grizzlies are 7-6 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season and 18-16 ATS when playing on no rest since the start of the 2021 season. What’s more, Memphis is 20-11 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2021 season, which is the fourth-best mark in the league over that stretch. I know it seems dicey to take the Grizzlies in this game with all of their injuries, but I think there’s some value here in backing the home squad. For that reason, I’m taking the Grizzlies and the points at FedEx Forum in this contest.

Warriors vs. Grizzlies Prediction: MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES +6.5