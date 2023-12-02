Warriors vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Golden State Warriors head to L.A. to face the Clippers on Saturday afternoon at 4:00 PM ET. Can the Clippers cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Warriors vs. Clippers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Golden State Warriors are 9-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-11 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 8-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-11 ATS this season.

Warriors vs. Clippers Matchup & Betting Odds

531 Golden State Warriors (+5.5) at 532 Los Angeles Clippers (-5.5); o/u 229.5

4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 2, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Warriors vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Golden State small forward Andrew Wiggins is questionable for Saturday afternoon’s game with a right finger injury. Wiggins missed Golden State’s game on Thursday with that same injury. He’s averaging 12.8 points per game this season.

Warriors guards Chris Paul (lower leg) and Gary Payton II (right calf) will both miss Saturday’s game against the Clippers. Paul is leading the Warriors in assists with 7.3 dimes per game this year.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers center Ivica Zubac was great in his team’s 120-114 road loss to Golden State on Thursday. In that game, the 7-footer scored 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the floor and pulled down a team-high 13 rebounds.

L.A. forward Kawhi Leonard was efficient in his team’s loss on Thursday. The San Diego State alum poured in 23 points, while shooting 9 of 17 from the field, 2 of 2 from deep, and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Leonard rounded out his night with 7 rebounds and 2 steals as well.

Warriors vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Los Angeles is 4-5 ATS after a loss this season.

The Clippers are 3-6 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

The Clippers are 6-7 ATS as a favorite this season.

Warriors vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

These two teams just played each other on Thursday night in San Francisco and Golden State secured the home victory 120-114. They’ll have a rematch in L.A. on Saturday afternoon. I like the Warriors in this spot for a couple of reasons. The Clippers have been bad against the West this season as they are 6-9 ATS in conference games so far in 2023. The Clippers also don’t have much of a homecourt advantage as they are only 24-27 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

Golden State on the other hand is 6-3 ATS as the away team this season and 5-3 ATS as an underdog this year. The Warriors will be getting 5.5 points in Los Angeles on Saturday. I think they’ll cover that number and may even win the game outright. I’m taking Golden State and the points this weekend.

Warriors vs. Clippers Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS +5.5