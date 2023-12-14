Warriors vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Golden State Warriors head to L.A. to face the Clippers on Thursday night at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Clippers cover the 6-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Clippers betting prediction.

The Golden State Warriors are 10-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-13 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Clippers are 13-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-13 ATS this season.

Warriors vs. Clippers Matchup & Betting Odds

531 Golden State Warriors (+6) at 532 Los Angeles Clippers (-6); o/u 230.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 14, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: NBA TV

Warriors vs. Clippers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors power forward Draymond Green won’t play Thursday due to a recently implemented suspension. Green was suspended by the league indefinitely for striking Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face during a game on Tuesday night. Green is the team’s emotional leader and is averaging 9.7 points, 5.8 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game this season.

Warriors shooting guard Gary Payton II won’t play Thursday as he works his way back from a torn right calf. He’ll likely be back at the end of the month. Payton is averaging 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for Golden State in 2023.

Los Angeles Clippers Daily Fantasy Spin

Clippers small forward Paul George left his club’s last game due to left groin soreness, and he’s questionable for Thursday’s contest with that same ailment. George is averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game for L.A. this season.

Los Angeles small forward Kawhi Leonard was tremendous in his team’s 119-99 home win over Sacramento on Tuesday night. In that game, the San Diego State alum had 31 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. He was incredibly efficient with his shooting as he made 11 of 14 shots from the field, 2 of 3 three-pointers, and sunk all 7 of his free throw attempts in a statement victory for the Clips.

Warriors vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Golden State is 6-8 ATS this season playing on 1 day of rest.

Golden State is 7-9 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this year.

The Warriors are 9-11 ATS in conference games this season.

The Warriors are 4-8 ATS after a loss this year.

Warriors vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

The Warriors and Clippers have already played each other twice this season. Golden State won the first matchup at home 120-114 and L.A. won the second matchup at home 113-112. The chief difference between those contests and this one is the presence of Warriors forward Draymond Green. Green averaged 17 points and 7 rebounds per game in these team’s previous two matchups and played valuable wing defense on Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in those contests. He’ll sit out Thursday and likely several contests after that due to a league-mandated indefinite suspension. It’s worth noting that the Warriors are 25-28 straight up without Draymond Green in the lineup since 2021-2022, and I think his absence is the difference in this one. I’m laying the points with the Clippers at home in this matchup.

Warriors vs. Clippers Prediction: LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS -6