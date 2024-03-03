Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Warriors vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy Updated:No Comments
    Warriors vs. Celtics

    The Golden State Warriors head to Boston to face the Celtics on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. Can the Celtics cover the 11-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Celtics betting prediction.

    The Golden State Warriors are 32-27 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 33-25-1 ATS this season.

    The Boston Celtics are 47-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 29-27-3 ATS this season.

    Warriors vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

    583 Golden State Warriors (+11) at 584 Boston Celtics (-11); o/u 230.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 3, 2024

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    TV: ABC

    Warriors vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

    Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski are both questionable to play on Sunday due to knee injuries. Curry leads the team in scoring with 27.5 points per game. Podziemski has played his way into the starting lineup this season and is averaging 9.7 points per game in 26.8 minutes per contest this year.

    Golden State small forward Andrew Wiggins will sit out Sunday’s contest due to a personal matter. Wiggins is averaging 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45.5% from the floor in 2024.

    Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

    Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is questionable to play on Sunday due to a left quadriceps contusion. Porzingis is having a stellar season in 2024 as he’s putting up 20.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in his inaugural season in Beantown.

    Boston reserve center Neemias Queta will sit out Sunday due to a hyperextended right knee. He’s averaging 4.9 points per game in 12.3 minutes per contest this season. If both Porzingis and Queta are forced to sit out, the Celtics will likely allot more minutes to veteran backup big men Al Horford and Xavier Tillman. Luke Kornet and Oshae Brissett could also see some more minutes in that scenario on Sunday.

    Golden State is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Boston.

    Golden State is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

    Boston is 14-18-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

    Boston is 20-23 ATS in non-division games this season.

    Warriors vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

    It’s worth monitoring the health status of both Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski all the way up to game time. Curry played in his team’s last game on Friday night and recorded 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists across 30 minutes of action. He hasn’t missed a game since January 13th but is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. 

    Boston has already played Golden State this season. The Celtics lost to the Warriors in San Francisco in overtime on December 19th by a final score of 132-126. Golden State went into that game as 5.5-point underdogs and won it outright. The Warriors will be 11-point underdogs on the road in Boston for this one. The Celtics are 28-3 straight up at home but just 17-14 ATS as home favorites this year. The Warriors are an NBA-best 10-4 ATS as road underdogs this season and I like them to improve that record at the TD Garden on Sunday. I’m on Golden State and the points. 

    Warriors vs. Celtics Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS +11  

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com