Warriors vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Golden State Warriors head to Boston to face the Celtics on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. Can the Celtics cover the 11-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. Celtics betting prediction.

The Golden State Warriors are 32-27 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 33-25-1 ATS this season.

The Boston Celtics are 47-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 29-27-3 ATS this season.

Warriors vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

583 Golden State Warriors (+11) at 584 Boston Celtics (-11); o/u 230.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 3, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: ABC

Warriors vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors guards Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski are both questionable to play on Sunday due to knee injuries. Curry leads the team in scoring with 27.5 points per game. Podziemski has played his way into the starting lineup this season and is averaging 9.7 points per game in 26.8 minutes per contest this year.

Golden State small forward Andrew Wiggins will sit out Sunday’s contest due to a personal matter. Wiggins is averaging 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 45.5% from the floor in 2024.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis is questionable to play on Sunday due to a left quadriceps contusion. Porzingis is having a stellar season in 2024 as he’s putting up 20.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in his inaugural season in Beantown.

Boston reserve center Neemias Queta will sit out Sunday due to a hyperextended right knee. He’s averaging 4.9 points per game in 12.3 minutes per contest this season. If both Porzingis and Queta are forced to sit out, the Celtics will likely allot more minutes to veteran backup big men Al Horford and Xavier Tillman. Luke Kornet and Oshae Brissett could also see some more minutes in that scenario on Sunday.

Warriors vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

Golden State is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Boston.

Golden State is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Boston is 14-18-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Boston is 20-23 ATS in non-division games this season.

Warriors vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

It’s worth monitoring the health status of both Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski all the way up to game time. Curry played in his team’s last game on Friday night and recorded 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists across 30 minutes of action. He hasn’t missed a game since January 13th but is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Boston has already played Golden State this season. The Celtics lost to the Warriors in San Francisco in overtime on December 19th by a final score of 132-126. Golden State went into that game as 5.5-point underdogs and won it outright. The Warriors will be 11-point underdogs on the road in Boston for this one. The Celtics are 28-3 straight up at home but just 17-14 ATS as home favorites this year. The Warriors are an NBA-best 10-4 ATS as road underdogs this season and I like them to improve that record at the TD Garden on Sunday. I’m on Golden State and the points.

Warriors vs. Celtics Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS +11