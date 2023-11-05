Warriors vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Golden State Warriors will make the trip to Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers this Sunday evening from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Cavaliers are listed 1.5-point favorites, with the total listed at 224.5. Keep reading for our Warriors vs Cavaliers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Golden State Warriors (-2) at Cleveland Cavaliers (+2); o/u 225.5

6:00 pm ET, Sunday, November 5th, 2023

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Warriors vs Cavaliers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our NBA Public Betting Page shows that the public is favoring the Warriors in this game, as 98% of the bets are on Golden State -1.5. That said, this page is updated consistently so make sure that you click on the link above so that you’re getting the most recent info.

Golden State Warriors DFS SPIN

Stephen Curry scored 30 points in the tournament victory over OKC on the road, on 9/15 shooting, with eight boards and seven assists. Under Armour’s top man continues to productive at a high level, and with him returning to Ohio here we could see another good outing from number 30. Curry is averaging 30.8 ppg, with 5.7 rpg and 4.3 apg thru a small sample of five games.

Cleveland Cavaliers DFS SPIN

Donovan Mitchell scored 38 points on 13/21 shooting, with nine dimes and five boards. The Louisville scorer has done his part thus far, scoring 30 or more in three of the last four games, but if the Cavs continue to be shorthanded and struggle, you may begin to hear grumblings out of his camp. Nonetheless, the former Jazz guard is Cleveland’s best option for production right now, and he should get up to face Steph Curry.

Warriors vs Cavs NBA Betting Trends

Golden State is 3-3 against the spread, with a 2-4 o/u record.

Cleveland is 1-5 ATS, with a 3-3 over/under record.

Warriors vs Cavaliers NBA BETTING PREDICTION

If Cleveland comes into this contest as shorthanded as they’ve been all season, there’s no reason not to show Golden State some love here. The Warriors come into this one winners of five straight, while the Cavaliers are off to a 2-4 start, and they’re missing key pieces. Tack on Steph Curry returning to his birthplace of Northern Ohio on a Sunday evening, and they’re very trustworthy in this road spot. Back Golden State this Sunday evening.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: GOLDEN STATE TO WIN