    Warriors vs. Bulls NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Warriors vs. Bulls

    With the line sitting at 3.5 in favor of the home team and the total sitting at 227.5, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Warriors vs. Bulls matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    513 Golden State Warriors (+3.5) at 514 Chicago Bulls (-3.5); o/u 227.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 12, 2023

    United Center, Chicago, IL

    Warriors vs. Bulls: Public Bettors Lean Chicago

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Bulls when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Warriors Remain without Draymond

    Draymond Green (conditioning) has been ruled out for Friday’s game against the Bulls. Green was reinstated from his suspension by the NBA on Sunday, but he’s remained sidelined since then while working on his conditioning. He took an encouraging step by fully participating in Tuesday’s practice session, but he isn’t yet ready to return to game action. It’s not yet clear when he’ll be able to suit up.

    LaVine Posts 25 Points in Return to Starting Role

    Zach LaVine recorded 25 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals over 41 minutes during Wednesday’s 124-119 overtime victory over Houston. LaVine started for the first time since Nov. 28 and looked impressive across the board, hitting the 20-point mark and ending just three assists away from a triple-double. Don’t expect him to be so active in secondary categories outside of scoring in the coming games, but his return to the starting lineup should take away touches and minutes from several role players, such as Jevon Carter, Ayo Dosunmu and even Patrick Williams, going forward.

    The over/under has gone OVER in 16 of Chicago’s last 19 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Golden State’s last 6 games

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 9 of Chicago’s last 12 games

    Warriors vs. Bulls NBA Prediction:

    Take Chicago. The Warriors are just 2-6 straight up in their last eight games and are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven games. They’re also 1-8 straight up on the road in their last nine road games and are 3-8 against the number in their last 11 games against a Central Division opponent. The Bulls, meanwhile, are 15-6 against the spread in their last 21 games overall and are 5-1 against the number in their last six non-conference games.

    Warriors vs. Bulls Betting Prediction: CHICAGO BULLS -3.5

