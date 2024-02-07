Warriors vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Golden State Warriors head to Philly to face the 76ers on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. Can the 76ers cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Warriors vs. 76ers betting prediction.

The Golden State Warriors are 22-25 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 23-23-1 ATS this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers are 30-19 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 29-20 ATS this season.

Warriors vs. 76ers Matchup & Betting Odds

505 Golden State Warriors (-1.5) at 506 Philadelphia 76ers (+1.5); o/u 237.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN

Warriors vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 94% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Golden State Warriors Daily Fantasy Spin

Warriors guards Chris Paul (hand) and Gary Payton II (hamstring) will both sit out Wednesday’s road clash with the 76ers. Paul participated in individual work and Payton participated in Golden State’s team practice on Tuesday, so both players could be back in action by the end of the month.

Golden State power forward Draymond Green is questionable to play Wednesday with a right knee contusion. Green is averaging 9.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per contest across 23 games of action this season.

Warriors small forward Andrew Wiggins missed the club’s last game with a left foot sprain, but he’s probable to play against the Sixers in Philly on Wednesday. Wiggins is posting 12.2 points per game in 27.1 minutes per contest this year.

Philadelphia 76ers Daily Fantasy Spin

The Sixers will be without multiple starters on Wednesday night. Philly center Joel Embiid (knee), shooting guard De’Anthony Melton (back), and power forward Nicolas Batum (hamstring) will all be unavailable against Golden State on Wednesday.

Philadelphia power forward Robert Covington will also be inactive as he works his way back from right knee effusion. Covington has recorded 4.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game in 16.1 minutes per contest in 2023-24.

Warriors vs. 76ers NBA Betting Trends

Golden State is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against Philadelphia.

Golden State is 6-3-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Philadelphia is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Philadelphia is 6-7 ATS as an underdog this season.

Warriors vs. 76ers NBA Prediction:

The injury report will likely factor largely into the outcome of this game. Philadelphia will be without Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton, and Nicolas Batum in this contest. Those three players have combined to average 53.1 points per game for the Sixers in 2023-24. Philadelphia is 4-11 straight up without Embiid this season, and the absence of Melton and Batum should make things that much harder for them on Wednesday.

Golden State is playing better of late. The Warriors have won 3 out of their last 4 games straight up and have gone 3-1 ATS in that span. The key has been the emergence of third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga averaged 20.6 points per game in January and is putting up 24.3 points per contest in three games this month. With Nicolas Batum unavailable to guard him, I think Jonathan Kuminga has a big game and spurs the Warriors to the outright and ATS win.

Warriors vs. 76ers Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -1.5