Tuesday NBA Best Bets Nov. 25: Can the Clippers cover against the Lakers?

The NBA schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 25, features 3 games of NBA Cup play. Can Philly cover the small number as a home underdog against Orlando? Can the (near) full-strength Lakers topple the Clippers by 6 or more points? Continue reading for my NBA Best Bets for Tuesday, November 25, 2025.

NBA Best Bets Nov. 25: Pick 1 — Philadelphia 76ers +1.5 vs. Orlando Magic (8:00 PM ET on NBC/Peacock)

Orlando will be without forwards Paolo Banchero and Moritz Wagner against Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia won’t have VJ Edgecombe, Kelly Oubre Jr. or Adem Bona available to play on Tuesday. For the Sixers, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey are probable and Joel Embiid is questionable.

The 76ers have been solid against the number this season. Philadelphia is 4-1 ATS as a home underdog and 10-5 ATS in conference games this year. What’s more, the Sixers are 3-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest and 5-1 ATS after a loss in 2025. For those reasons, Philadelphia +1.5 is the pick.

NBA Best Bets Nov. 25: Pick 2 — Los Angeles Lakers -5.5 vs. Los Angeles Clippers (11:00 PM ET on NBC/Peacock)

For the Clippers, they’ll be without Jordan Miller, Derrick Jones Jr., and Bradley Beal against the Lakers. Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is questionable for Tuesday’s game.

For the Lakers, center Deandre Ayton will sit out Tuesday’s contest as he nurses a knee injury.

Put simply, the Clippers have been bad this season. The team that plays in Inglewood is 5-12 straight up this year and 5-12 against the spread. They are an old team with significant depth and injury issues. What’s more, Tuesday’s game will be the final game of a 7-game road trip for the Clippers. They are 2-4 straight up on that road trip, and would be hard-pressed to avoid going 2-5 against a Lakers team that is 12-4 straight up and 11-5 against the spread this year. Because I can’t trust the Clippers, I’m taking the Lakers in this one. The pick is the Lakers -5.5.

