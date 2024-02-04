Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at 13.5 and the total at 220.5, what’s the smart bet in Sunday night’s Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets matchup? Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET from Ball Arena.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

557 Portland Trail Blazers (+13.5) at 558 Denver Nuggets (-13.5); o/u 220.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 4, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets: Bettors Backing Underdog Portland

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Trail Blazers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Grant Questionable to Face Denver

Jerami Grant (lower back tightness) is questionable to play against Denver on Sunday. Grant was a very late scratch on Friday, and now there is a chance that he remains out on Sunday. Toumani Camara started in his place in their last game and finished with 10 points, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 24 minutes. On a 9-game day, there are better streaming options on other teams.

Gordon Scores 18 Points vs. Portland

Aaron Gordon shot 7-of-9 from the field and 3-of-3 from the foul line in Friday’s 120-108 win over Portland, scoring 18 points with four rebounds, five assists, and one 3-pointer in 28 minutes. The return of Nikola Jokic impacted Gordon more in the rebound category than assists on Friday.

After tallying 13 boards and seven assists in Wednesday’s loss to the Thunder with the Joker sidelined, Gordon’s numbers in those categories dropped to four and five, respectively. Despite that, he had a solid night overall, shooting nearly 78% from the field. Gordon’s been a slightly better option for the season in points leagues than those of the category variety, but he provides solid late-round value in both. Jokic’s return also impacted the role of Peyton Watson, who returned to the bench and accounted for 14 points, five rebounds, and two 3-pointers in 22 minutes.

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

Nuggets are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games following a straight up win of more than 10 points

Trail Blazers are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 road games

Nuggets are 1-5-1 ATS in their last 7 games as a favorite

Trail Blazers are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games overall

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 7-1 in the Nuggets’ last eight games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven games playing on one day of rest and is 6-1 in their last seven games as a favorite. On the other side, the under is 22-8-1 in the Trail Blazers’ last 31 games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600, is 9-3 in their last 12 games following an ATS win and is 7-3 in their last 10 games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game.

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Betting Prediction: UNDER 220.5