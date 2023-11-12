Trail Blazers vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Portland Trail Blazers travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Sunday night at 10:00 PM ET. Can the Trail Blazers cover the 10-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Trail Blazers vs. Lakers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Portland Trail Blazers are 3-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-4 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 4-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-6 ATS this season.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Matchup & Betting Odds

551 Portland Trail Blazers (+10) at 552 Los Angeles Lakers (-10); o/u 218.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 12, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, LA

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Trail Blazers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Portland Trail Blazers Daily Fantasy Spin

The Trail Blazers will be without shooting guard Anfernee Simons (thumb), center Robert Williams (knee), guard Scoot Henderson (ankle), and point guard Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) for their game against the Lakers on Sunday night.

The absence of multiple guards should mean more minutes for Shaedon Sharpe and Skylar Mays, with small forward Kris Murray a prime candidate to see increased run as well. On top of those absences, Blazers forward Ish Wainright is questionable to play with a calf ailment. Wainright averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game for Phoenix last season.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers small forward LeBron James is questionable for Sunday night’s game with a left calf contusion. James leads the Lakers in scoring this season with 25.2 points per game. James’ running mate Anthony Davis is probable to play on Sunday as he has been dealing with a left adductor injury/hip spasm. Davis is second on the club in scoring with 23.1 points per game.

Los Angeles guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (knee) and power forward Jarred Vanderbilt (heel) will both sit out Sunday’s contest. Vanderbilt averaged 7.2 points per contest in 26 games for the Lakers last season.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

The under is 7-3 in the Lakers’ last 10 games.

The under is 7-3 in the last 10 games between the Trail Blazers and Lakers.

Los Angeles is 29-35 ATS as a home favorite since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

The Lakers have gotten off to a bad start this season. Los Angeles has an average scoring margin of -6.1 points per game. That figure ranks 25th in the NBA. The Lakers haven’t been great against the number this season either as they are 3-6 ATS with a spread point differential of -7.0. The latter figure is the second-worst in the league.

Portland will be shorthanded on Sunday night, but they should be in good hands with Shaedon Sharpe and Skylar Mays. Sharpe is second on the team in scoring this season with 19.9 points per game and Mays averaged 15.3 points per game on 50% shooting from the field in 6 contests for the Blazers last season. The fact that LeBron James might not play is simply a bonus. I like the Trail Blazers to cover the number on the road in L.A. on Sunday night.

Trail Blazers vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS +10