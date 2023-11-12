    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Timberwolves vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy Updated:No Comments
    Timberwolves vs. Warriors

    The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to San Francisco to the face the Warriors at the Chase Center at 8:30p.m. ET on Sunday night. The Warriors are listed as 1.5-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 221 points, what is the smart bet from the Chase Center? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Warriors prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    549 Minnesota Timberwolves (+1.5) at 550 Golden State Warriors (-1.5); o/u 221.0

    8:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 12, 2023

    Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

    Timberwolves vs. Warriors Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 65% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Minnesota Timberwolves DFS SPIN

    Karl-Anthony Towns had a big night in the Timberwolves 117-110 win against San Antonio on Friday night. KAT scored 29 points on 11/21 from the field, while also grabbing 12 rebounds. Minnesota has now won five straight games, as they head to the Bay with their matchup with the Warriors. Anthony Edwards is questionable for Sunday’s contest with an illness.

    Golden State Warriors DFS SPIN

    Stephen Curry led the Warriors in scoring in their 118-110 loss to the Cavaliers on Saturday night. Curry finished the game with 30 points, but on a rather poor 9/24 from the field and 4/14 from deep. Draymond Green was ejected after 17 minutes of play with two technical fouls. The Warriors will look to bounce back on Sunday night versus the T-Wolves.

    Minnesota is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    The Warriors are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games versus Minnesota.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

    Timberwolves vs. Warriors Prediction:

    The Timberwolves extended to their winning streak to five-games as they defeated the Spurs on Friday night, while the Warriors dropped their second consecutive game on Saturday night.

    Take the Warriors here. The Timberwolves are playing great basketball right now, but with Anthony Edwards sick, I worry even if he plays he won’t be 100% and without him fully healthy I don’t think they can beat Golden State at the Chase Center. The Warriors bounce back on Sunday night and take care of the T-wolves.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Warriors -1.5

