Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction: Is Over/Under set too High?

The Minnesota Timberwolves (32-29) will face the Phoenix Suns (28-32) on Sunday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 PM EST (6:30 PM PST). With Phoenix laying 2 points and the total sitting at 231, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Timberwolves vs. Suns matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves (+2) at Phoenix Suns (-2); o/u 231

9:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 2, 2025

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: ESPN

Timberwolves vs. Suns Public Betting: Bettors Leaning with Phoenix

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews:

Minnesota Timberwolves: The Timberwolves have secured victories in both previous encounters with the Suns this season. However, they are currently dealing with injuries to key players Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert, which may impact their performance.

Phoenix Suns: The Suns recently broke a losing streak with a 125-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite their struggles this season, they aim to capitalize on their home-court advantage in this matchup.

Key Players to Watch:

Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards has been a standout performer, averaging 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game since the start of the new year.

Suns: Bol Bol delivered an impressive performance in the recent win against the Pelicans, contributing 25 points on 9-13 shooting, including 5-8 from three-point range.

Timberwolves vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

Take the over. In the previous 10 meetings between these two teams, the over cashed seven times. That includes cashing on January 29 in Phoenix and on November 17 in Minnesota. The over has also hit in four consecutive meetings between these two teams. In the Timberwolves’ last five games, the over is 4-1. It has also cashed in four consecutive Suns’ games.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Prediction: OVER 231.5