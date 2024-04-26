Timberwolves vs. Suns NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Phoenix Suns will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:30p.m. ET on Friday night. The Suns are listed as 4.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 207 points, what is the smart play for Game 3 from Phoenix? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Suns prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

537 Minnesota Timberwolves (+4.0) at 538 Phoenix Suns (-4.0); o/u 207

10:30 p.m. ET, Friday April 26, 2024

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Timberwolves vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves DFS SPIN

Minnesota protected their home court to take a 2-0 series lead. Jaden McDaniels was excellent in game two, scoring 25 points in 41 minutes of action. Six different Timberwolves recorded double figures in points on Tuesday. The T-wolves now hit the road for two games.

Phoenix Suns DFS SPIN

The Suns dropped 105-93 on Tuesday to fall behind 0-2. Devin Booker led the Suns in points with 20 on 6/13 from the floor. The Suns need to get better on both ends of the floor, if they want any chance of coming back in this series.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Trends

Minnesota is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Suns are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games versus the Timberwolves.

The total has gone under in 9 of the last 10 home games for Phoenix.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction:

Give me the Suns. I don’t think Phoenix comes back to win this series, however I do think they take care of business in this contest. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant will likely have better games back at home and they should be able to limit the turnovers. The role players such as McDaniels were excellent in the first two games for Minnesota, but I don’t think we see that type of production on the road. Booker and Durant lead the Suns to a big game 3 victory.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Suns -4