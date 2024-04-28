Timberwolves vs. Suns NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Phoenix Suns will host the Minnesota Timberwolves from the Footprint Center at 9:30p.m. ET on Sunday night. The Timberwolves are listed as 2.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 210.5 points, what is the smart play from Phoenix? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Suns prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

555 Minnesota Timberwolves (-2.0) at 556 Phoenix Suns (+2.0); o/u 210.5

9:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 28, 2024

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Timberwolves vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves DFS SPIN

Minnesota grabbed a 3-0 lead on Friday night after defeating the Suns 126-109 on Friday night. Anthony Edwards was excellent scoring 36 points and grabbing 9 rebounds. The T-wolves look for the sweep on Sunday.

Phoenix Suns DFS SPIN

The Suns have fallen to 0-3 hole in this series. Bradley Beal led the way for Phoenix scoring 28 points on 10/19 from the floor. The Suns will look to extend this series at home.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Trends

Timberwolves is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Suns are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games versus Minnesota.

The total has gone under in 8 of the last 10 home games for Phoenix.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction:

Take the T-wolves. The Suns look completely overmatched on both ends of the floor Outside of a historic performance from either Booker or Durant, I don’t see the Suns winning a game. Give me the better-looking team on Sunday night.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Timberwolves -2.5