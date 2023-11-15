Timberwolves vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Minnesota Timberwolves head to Phoenix to take on the Suns on Wednesday night at 9:00 PM ET. Can the Suns cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Timberwolves vs. Suns betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-4 ATS this season.

The Phoenix Suns are 4-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-5-1 ATS this season.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Matchup & Betting Odds

511 Minnesota Timberwolves (+5.5) at 512 Phoenix Suns (-5.5); o/u 227.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Timberwolves vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 71% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns led the way for Minnesota in their 104-101 road win over Golden State on Tuesday night. In that game, Towns poured in 33 points on 12 of 26 shooting from the field. He hit 5 of 12 three-pointers and pulled down 11 rebounds in the victory.

Minnesota shooting guard Anthony Edwards was also key to his team’s triumph on Tuesday night. Edwards recorded a well-rounded stat line of 20 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals as the Timberwolves beat the Warriors for the second game in a row on Tuesday.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

The Suns should be all-systems-go on Wednesday night against the Timberwolves. Phoenix guards Bradley Beal (back), Devin Booker (calf), and Eric Gordon (shoulder) are all probable to play in their team’s home contest on Wednesday. Booker leads the Suns in scoring this season with 31.5 points per game. If he qualified, that would place him third in the league in scoring behind only Luka Doncic and Joel Embiid this season.

Timberwolves vs. Suns NBA Betting Trends

Phoenix is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against Minnesota.

Phoenix is 13-10 ATS with the rest advantage since the beginning of last season.

Minnesota is 16-17 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of last season.

The over is 54-46-3 in the Suns’ games since the start of last season.

Timberwolves vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

This game has all the makings of a schedule loss for Minnesota. The Timberwolves played two games at Golden State on Sunday and Tuesday, winning both contests by a combined nine points. The second game of that mini-series featured a near-brawl that saw Warriors forward Draymond Green putting Wolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold, leading to Green’s ejection. The Timberwolves likely expended a lot of physical, mental, and emotional energy in their game on Tuesday night.

The Suns haven’t had a game since Sunday, which wound up being a home loss to Oklahoma City by a score of 111-99. Phoenix was without Devin Booker against OKC, and the Suns simply couldn’t shoot in that game, as they made 38.6% of their attempts from the field and only 31% of their shots from beyond the arc. I don’t see how Phoenix shoots that badly again, especially with Devin Booker and his 31.5 points per game back on the floor. The public is hammering Minnesota due to back-to-back wins over Golden State, but I like Phoenix at home in this one. I’m laying the points with the Suns on Wednesday.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Prediction: PHOENIX SUNS -5.5