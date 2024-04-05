Timberwolves vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Minnesota Timberwolves travel to Phoenix to face the Suns on Friday night at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Suns cover the 4-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Suns betting prediction.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 53-23 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 39-35-2 ATS this season.

The Phoenix Suns are 45-31 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 32-42-2 ATS this season.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Matchup & Betting Odds

549 Minnesota Timberwolves (+4) at 550 Phoenix Suns (-4); o/u 218.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5, 2024

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: NBA TV

Timberwolves vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns won’t play on Friday as he continues to recover from a surgically repaired torn left meniscus. He is aiming to return before the end of the regular season. Towns is second on the team in scoring with 22.1 points per game and second on the club in rebounding with 8.4 boards per game this year.

In Towns’ absence, Minnesota has turned to fifth-year center Naz Reid. Reid averaged 16.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in March while Towns missed most of the month due to injury.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns center Jusuf Nurkic is questionable for Friday’s game with left calf soreness. The Bosnian big man is averaging 11.2 points, 11 rebounds, and 1 block per game in 71 starts for Phoenix this season. If Nurkic is unable to play, Phoenix will likely allot more minutes to backup big man Drew Eubanks.

Phoenix shooting guard Grayson Allen is probable to play on Friday with left hip soreness. The ailment kept him out last game, but he should be good to go against Minnesota. Allen is averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.7 made three-pointers per game while shooting an NBA-best 46.9% from beyond the arc this season.

Timberwolves vs. Suns NBA Betting Trends

Minnesota is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Minnesota is 26-20-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Phoenix is 17-26-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Phoenix is 15-27-2 ATS after a win this season. That’s the second-worst mark in the league.

Timberwolves vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

The Timberwolves won’t have Karl-Anthony Towns for this contest, but that hasn’t been an issue for them this season. Minnesota is 12-4 straight up without Towns this year, and that’s largely because backup center Naz Reid has played quite well with Towns in and out of the lineup. It also helps that Minnesota still has Rudy Gobert patrolling the paint at center to challenge opponents at the rim while Towns is sidelined.

Phoenix has been one of the worst teams against the number all year, even with their recent ATS hot streak. The Suns are 20-26 ATS in conference games, 15-22-1 ATS as the home team, and 23-31-2 ATS as a favorite this season. What’s worse, Phoenix is 14-17-1 ATS as a home favorite and 15-25-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. Minnesota badly needs this game for playoff seeding purposes, and I think that motivation is enough for them to cover on the road in Phoenix on Friday night.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES +4