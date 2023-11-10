Timberwolves vs. Spurs NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs will host the Minnesota Timberwolves from the Frost Bank Center. The T-Wolves are listed as 6.5-point road favorites, and the total is at 225.5 points what is the smart bet from San Antonio? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Spurs prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

511 Minnesota Timberwolves (-6.5) at 512 San Antonio Spurs (+6.5); o/u 225.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 10, 2023

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves DFS SPIN

Anthony Edwards scored 26 points in Minnesota’s 122-101 win versus New Orleans on Wednesday night. Edwards finished the game 10/22 from the field and added eight assists. In addition to a strong game from Edwards, Rudy Gobert was a beast on the glass grabbing 21 rebounds. The Timberwolves will look to extend their winning streak to five games on Friday night.

San Antonio Spurs DFS SPIN

Jeremy Sochan led the Spurs in scoring with 16 points in Wednesday’s 126-105 loss to the Knicks. The Spurs struggled shooting the three ball at MSG finishing the contest 9/34 from the deep. San Antonio will look to improve that number as they return home Friday night to face the T-wolves.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against San Antonio.

San Antonio is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 home games.

The total has gone over in 5 of the last 5 home games for the Spurs.

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Prediction:

Each team is trending in opposite directions, Minnesota has won four straight games, while the Spurs have dropped three in a row.

Minnesota is playing some great basketball over the last week, two of the four wins on their current win streak include impressive victories versus the Nuggets and Celtics. The success has started at the defense end for the T-wolves so far this year, allowing 101 ppg to their opponents, a league best through seven games. For the Spurs they look a little lost on both ends of the floor during their three-game losing streak, which is to be expected with such a young team. Defensively the Spurs are awful allowing nearly 126 ppg, and the offense is struggling as of a late. They probably put on a better performance as they return home, however, were going to back the red-hot Timberwolves in this one as road favorites.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Timberwolves -6.5