Timberwolves vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Minnesota Timberwolves head to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Pelicans cover the 5-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our Timberwolves vs. Pelicans betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-5 ATS this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 6-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-5-1 ATS this season.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Matchup & Betting Odds

545 Minnesota Timberwolves (-5) at 546 New Orleans Pelicans (+5); o/u 221.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 18, 2023

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns was exemplary in his team’s 133-115 loss to the Suns on Wednesday. In that contest, Towns racked up 25 points on 10 of 17 shooting from the floor while chipping in 7 rebounds and 2 assists.

Minnesota shooting guard Anthony Edwards had a well-rounded if understated stat line on Wednesday. In his club’s road loss to Phoenix, Edwards scored 13 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, and doled out 4 assists in 31 minutes of playing time.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

The Pelicans will be without several players for their home clash with the Timberwolves on Saturday night. New Orleans shooting guard CJ McCollum (lung), point guard Jose Alvarado (ankle), shooting guard Trey Murphy III (knee), and power forward Larry Nance Jr. (ribs) will be forced to miss Saturday’s game.

With three guards being out for New Orleans, young backcourt players like Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins should see some increased run in Saturday’s game and beyond. Hawkins is fourth on the Pelicans in scoring with 13.7 points per game this year.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

New Orleans is 9-5 ATS as a home underdog since the start of last season.

Minnesota is 7-9 ATS as a road favorite since the beginning of last season.

New Orleans is 66-55-2 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the beginning of the 2017 season.

The under is 102-83 in the Pelicans’ games since the start of the 2021 season. That’s the highest under percentage in the league during that span.

The under is 50-37 in the Pelicans’ games after a win since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

The Pelicans might be without CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III, but Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have helped pick up the slack in the team’s last two contests. The dynamic duo of Williamson and Ingram have led New Orleans to two straight home wins over Dallas and Denver respectively. The Mavs and Nuggets are the top two teams in the Western Conference, and the Pelicans have just beaten them both.

The Timberwolves will have the rest advantage, but that hasn’t always helped them that much. Minnesota is 38-53-1 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of the 2018 season. That’s the third-worst mark in the league during that span. I think New Orleans will keep the momentum rolling and will cover the 5-point spread at home against Minnesota on Saturday night.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Prediction: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS +5