Timberwolves vs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Indiana Pacers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 7:00p.m. ET on Thursday night. The Pacers are listed as 1.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 227.5 points, what is the best bet from Indy? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Pacers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

549 Minnesota Timberwolves (+1.5) at 550 Indiana Pacers (-1.5); o/u 227.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 7, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing the Pacers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves DFS SPIN

Rudy Gobert scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the Timberwolves 119-114 victory against Portland on March 4th. The T-Wolves now sit at 43-19 on the season (1st in the west). Minnesota now hits the road for a four-game road

Indiana Pacers DFS SPIN

Indiana improved to 35-28 after beating Dallas 137-120 on Tuesday. Myles Turner led the Pacers with 20 points, however it was a great team effort as 9 different players reached double figures in points.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Betting Trends

Minnesota is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Pacers are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games versus Utah.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 home games for the Pacers.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers Prediction:

Both teams look to win consecutive games on Thursday.

Take Indiana. The Pacers looked excellent against Dallas on Tuesday and I think they keep that momentum up as they return home to face another tough Western Conference opponent. The Pacers are 20-12 at home this season, I will glad take the Pacers as a short favorite here.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Indiana -1.5