Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Minnesota Timberwolves head to Denver to face the Nuggets on Wednesday night at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Nuggets cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Nuggets betting prediction.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 55-24 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 40-37-2 ATS this season.

The Denver Nuggets are 55-24 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 36-41-2 ATS this season.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Matchup & Betting Odds

541 Minnesota Timberwolves (+5.5) at 542 Denver Nuggets (-5.5); o/u 212.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 10, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: ESPN

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns won’t play against the Nuggets on Wednesday as he continues to recover from a surgically repaired torn meniscus in his left knee. Towns should be back sometime this month. The former #1 overall pick out of Kentucky is averaging 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game in 60 starts for Minnesota this year.

Minnesota shooting guard Anthony Edwards went off in his team’s 130-121 home win over Washington on Tuesday night. In that game, the Georgia alum racked up 51 points on 17 of 29 shooting from the field, 6 of 13 shooting from deep, and 11 of 11 shooting from the foul line. Edwards leads the team in scoring with 25.9 points per game on the campaign.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets power forward Aaron Gordon has missed the club’s last two contests due to a right foot strain. He’s questionable for Wednesday’s game with that same ailment. Gordon is putting up 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 70 starts for Denver in 2024.

If Gordon is forced to sit out Wednesday’s contest, the Nuggets will likely allot more minutes to second-year forward Peyton Watson. The 6’7” UCLA alum is averaging 6.7 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest in 18.4 minutes per game this season.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

Minnesota is 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games against Denver.

Minnesota is 12-8 ATS as an underdog this season.

Denver is 31-36-2 ATS as a favorite this season.

Denver is 4-8 ATS when playing on no rest this season.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

These two teams have played each other three times this season. Minnesota is 2-1 straight up in those contests. The Timberwolves won the first matchup by 21 points, lost the second matchup by 3 points, and won the third showdown by 13 points. The Timberwolves have owned the Northwest division this season. Minnesota is an NBA-best 10-3-2 ATS in division games this season. Minnesota is also 22-18 ATS as the road team this season and 15-11 ATS when playing on no rest since the start of last season.

Denver has been subpar against the number this year. The Nuggets are 20-28-1 ATS in conference games and 5-10 ATS in division games this season. What’s more, Denver is 4-6 ATS in their last 10 games against Minnesota and 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games overall. For all of those reasons, I like the Timberwolves to cover on the road in Denver in this pivotal Western Conference showdown on Wednesday night.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES +5.5