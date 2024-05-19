Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 7 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 3-seed Minnesota Timberwolves head back to Denver to face the 2-seed Nuggets on Sunday night at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Nuggets cover the 5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Nuggets betting prediction.

The series is tied 3-3.

The Minnesota Timberwolves went 56-26 straight up in the regular season and are 7-3 straight up in the postseason this year. The Timberwolves are 47-43-2 ATS this season.

The Denver Nuggets went 57-25 straight up in the regular season and are 7-4 straight up in the postseason this year. The Nuggets are 43-48-2 ATS this season.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Matchup & Betting Odds

539 Minnesota Timberwolves (+5) at 540 Denver Nuggets (-5); o/u 196.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 19, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s Game 7 against the Nuggets. He’s nursing an Achilles injury. It’s worth noting that Conley missed Game 5 of this series with said injury, but was able to suit up in Game 6.

Conley started and played 31 minutes in his team’s Game 6 win, racking up 13 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, and a blocked shot in his club’s 115-70 victory. Because of Conley’s Game 6 performance, I’d be surprised if he sat out Game 7 on Sunday.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray is questionable for Sunday’s game due to a left calf strain. Murray is Denver’s second-best player and is averaging 19.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game during these playoffs.

Murray shot just 4 of 18 from the floor in his club’s Game 6 blowout loss, but it’s unclear if his poor performance was injury-related or simply an off night. Considering how well Murray played in Game 5, where he scored 16 points on 7 of 14 shooting, it’s possible Game 6 was simply a bad shooting night for him. Regardless, it’s worth monitoring Murray’s injury status all the way up to game time.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

Minnesota is 1-3 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

Minnesota is 3-4 ATS in their last 7 games against Denver.

Denver is 34-27 ATS after a loss since the start of last season.

Denver is 17-14 ATS in playoff games since the start of last season.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Minnesota might not have the horses to win this game. I’m not worried about the Timberwolves’ young superstar Anthony Edwards. I’m worried about everyone else. Edwards went nuclear in Game 4 of this series on Sunday, scoring 44 points in 45 minutes while shooting 16 of 25 from the field. His team lost 115-107 because no other Timberwolves scored more than 15 points. If the game is going to rest in the hands of Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley, and Jaden McDaniels, I don’t really like Minnesota’s chances.

Denver got blown out in Game 6 of this series 115-70 on Thursday night, but I’m not worried about them at all. The Nuggets have the game’s best player in center Nikola Jokic, and several complementary players like Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. who have a wealth of playoff experience to draw from after last year’s championship run. The Nuggets lost Game 2 of this series at home by 26 points. They went on to win Game 3 by 27 points. I don’t know if Denver will win by that many points, but I do think they’ll win by two possessions or more. I’m laying the points with the defending champion Nuggets at home on Sunday night.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS -5