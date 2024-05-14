Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 5 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 3-seed Minnesota Timberwolves head back to Denver to face the 2-seed Nuggets on Tuesday night at 10:30 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Nuggets cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Nuggets betting prediction.

The series is tied 2-2.

The Minnesota Timberwolves went 56-26 straight up in the regular season and are 6-2 straight up in the postseason this year. The Timberwolves are 46-42-2 ATS this season.

The Denver Nuggets went 57-25 straight up in the regular season and are 6-3 straight up in the postseason this year. The Nuggets are 42-47-2 ATS this season.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Matchup & Betting Odds

519 Minnesota Timberwolves (+4.5) at 520 Denver Nuggets (-4.5); o/u 205.5

10:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards was spectacular in his team’s 115-107 loss to the Nuggets on Sunday night. In that game, the Georgia alum racked up 44 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and a blocked shot. He shot 16 of 25 from the floor, 5 of 8 from long distance, and 7 of 8 from the foul line in the loss.

Minnesota center Rudy Gobert also played well in Game 4 on Sunday. The French big man logged 11 points, a game-high 14 rebounds, an assist, and a blocked shot. Gobert hit 3 of 5 shots from the field and had a team-best plus-minus of +9 in the defeat.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray is questionable for Tuesday’s contest due to a left calf strain. He’s been dealing with this injury for much of the postseason but has yet to miss a game because of it.

Murray is averaging 20.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game across 9 postseason contests this season. It’s also worth noting Murray is averaging 38.3 minutes per game during these playoffs.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

Minnesota is an NBA-best 16-9 ATS as an underdog this season.

Minnesota is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Denver.

Denver is 27-33-2 ATS after a win this season.

Denver is 34-42-2 ATS as a favorite this season.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Many people were ready to bury the Nuggets after they dropped the first two games of this series at home. Then the Timberwolves lost the next two games of this series at home, and people are beginning to shovel dirt on them. I think that’s a mistake. Minnesota didn’t play that poorly in Game 4 on Sunday, Denver just hit 57% of their field goal attempts and 44.8% of their three-pointers. Minnesota’s defense is still world-class, and they are lurking as a potential live underdog on Tuesday.

The Timberwolves are 12-9 ATS as a road underdog and 12-6-2 ATS in division games this season. What’s more, Minnesota is 29-25-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest and 31-27-2 ATS in conference games this year.

Conversely, Denver is only 21-23-1 ATS as a home favorite and 25-30-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season. It seems like everyone is rushing to the window to take Denver, but I’m not. I’m taking Minnesota and the points on the road on Tuesday night.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES +4.5