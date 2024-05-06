Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Timberwolves vs. Nuggets series continues on Monday night at 10:00 p.m. ET from Ball Arena. Will the Nuggets cover as a 5.5-point home favorite or is there a better bet on the board tonight in Denver?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

553 Minnesota Timberwolves (+5.5) at 554 Denver Nuggets (-5.5); o/u 207.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, May 6, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2: Bettors Leaning Towards Minnesota

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Edwards delivers 43 points in Game 1 win

Anthony Edwards delivered 43 points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal, two blocks and three triples across 42 minutes in Saturday’s victory over the Nuggets. Edwards capped off a tremendous first-round sweep of the Suns with 40 points in the closeout Game 4, and he kept the momentum rolling into Game 1 of the Western Conference semis. Ant-Man shot an efficient 17-of-29 from the floor and was everywhere on both sides of the ball. He came up with key play after key play, particularly in the closing minutes when Denver attempted a late comeback after falling behind by double digits. Edwards’ big night on offense broke a tie with Sam Cassell for most 40-point playoff games in Timberwolves history, and the budding superstar has three such contests to his credit. He and the Wolves will look to make a statement in Game 2 on Monday night.

Jokic finishes Saturday’s loss with 32 points

Nikola Jokic finished Saturday’s loss to Minnesota with 32 points, eight rebounds, nine assists, three steals and two three-pointers across 41 minutes. Joker led his team in points, rebounds, assists and steals, but this game was far from blemish-free. The rest of his team combined for five turnovers, and Jokic committed seven, tied for his second-most in a playoff game. He was just 2-of-9 from beyond the arc and shot 11-of-25 from the field overall, highlighting an inefficient and turnover-riddled evening as Denver lost at home for the first time since March 29. The Nuggets have been stellar at Ball Arena, and Jokic typically doesn’t make this many mistakes. He’ll look to get back on track in Game 2 on Monday.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2 NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Minnesota’s last 10 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Denver’s last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Denver’s last 7 games at home

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2 NBA Prediction:

Take Minnesota. The Timberwolves are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games, are 13-4 against the number in their last 17 road games and are 12-4 at the betting window in their last 16 games against an opponent in the Western Conference. On the other side, the Nuggets are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games overall, are 5-12 against the number in their last 17 games against Minnesota and are 6-17 at the betting window in their last 23 games when playing the Timberwolves at home.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 2 Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES +5.5