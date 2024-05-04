Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game 1 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 3-seed Minnesota Timberwolves head to Denver to face the 2-seed Nuggets on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Nuggets cover the 4.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Nuggets betting prediction.

The Minnesota Timberwolves went 56-26 straight up in the regular season and are 4-0 straight up in the postseason this year. The Timberwolves are 44-40-2 ATS this season.

The Denver Nuggets went 57-25 straight up in the regular season and are 4-1 straight up in the postseason this year. The Nuggets are 40-45-2 ATS this season.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Matchup & Betting Odds

529 Minnesota Timberwolves (+4.5) at 530 Denver Nuggets (-4.5); o/u 207.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 4, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 88% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards was spectacular in his team’s 122-116 road win over the Suns on Sunday. In that contest, the former #1 overall pick accumulated 40 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, a steal, and 2 blocks. Edwards shot 13 of 23 from the field and 7 of 13 from long range in the victory.

Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns logged a double-double on Sunday. The big man out of Kentucky logged 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 assists. He converted 11 of 17 shot attempts from the floor in the win.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray is questionable for Saturday’s game due to a left calf strain. Murray is one of Denver’s best players and is putting up 23.6 points and 7.2 assists per game so far in these playoffs.

Denver small forward Michael Porter Jr. had a big game in his team’s 108-106 series-clinching win over the Lakers on Monday. In that contest, the Mizzou alum posted 26 points, 4 rebounds, an assist, 5 made three-pointers, and 2 steals. Porter is averaging 22.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per contest in 5 postseason games this year.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

Minnesota is 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Denver.

Minnesota is 14-9 ATS as an underdog this season.

Denver is 34-40-2 ATS as a favorite this season.

Denver is 26-32-2 ATS after a win this season.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

Minnesota made a statement in their first-round sweep of Phoenix. The Timberwolves won 3 out of the 4 games by double digits and managed to cover the spread in each contest. Minnesota has been quite good against the number this year. To wit, the Timberwolves are an NBA-best 10-4-2 ATS in division games and 24-19 ATS as the road team this season. Additionally, the Timberwolves are 10-9 ATS as a road underdog and 14-8-1 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Denver has played well this year but has fallen a bit short when it comes to covering the number. The Nuggets are 7-8 ATS with the rest disadvantage and 24-32-1 ATS in conference games this season. The latter mark is the fourth-worst figure in the league. Furthermore, Denver is 6-10 ATS in division games this season and 1-3 ATS in their last 4 games overall. The Nuggets had to play an extra game in their series and will be at a slight rest disadvantage in this game as a result. For that reason among others, I like the Timberwolves to cover on the road in Denver on Saturday night.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES +4.5