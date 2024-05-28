Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game 4 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 3-seed Timberwolves remain in Dallas to face the 5-seed Mavericks on Tuesday night at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 4 of the 2024 Western Conference Finals. Can the Mavericks cover the 2-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

Dallas leads the series 3-0.

The Minnesota Timberwolves went 56-26 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-6 straight up and 8-6 ATS in the postseason this year. The Timberwolves are 48-46-2 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-4 straight up and 10-5 ATS in the postseason this year. The Mavericks are 58-39 ATS this season.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

507 Minnesota Timberwolves (+2) at 508 Dallas Mavericks (-2); o/u 210.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 28, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: TNT

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards did all he could, but it wasn’t enough to secure a Game 3 win on Sunday night. The former #1 overall pick out of Georgia recorded 26 points, 9 rebounds, 9 assists, and 2 steals in his team’s 116-107 home loss. Edwards shot 11 of 24 from the floor.

Minnesota center Naz Reid offered a spark off the bench on Sunday. The big man out of LSU logged 14 points in 29 minutes of action, also adding 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and a made three-pointer. Reid shot 5 of 10 from the floor in the defeat.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is officially listed as questionable for Tuesday’s Game 4 against the Timberwolves. That designation is more of a formality as Doncic has been managing knee and ankle injuries all postseason and has yet to miss a game.

Dallas center Dereck Lively II (neck), power forward Maxi Kleber (shoulder), and forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle) have all been ruled out for Tuesday night’s contest. The biggest loss of that trio is Lively, who has been playing stellar interior defense and averaging 8.5 points and 7.1 rebounds per game during these playoffs.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Minnesota is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Minnesota is 27-29 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Dallas is 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games against Minnesota.

Dallas is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

Minnesota might not be ready to make it to the NBA Finals just yet. Since the Timberwolves’ Game 2 road win over the Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, Minnesota is 2-6 straight up and 2-6 ATS in the 8 games since. If Denver doesn’t blow a 20-point second-half lead at home in Game 7, Minnesota is sitting at home right now. After Tuesday, I think they’ll be going home anyway.

The Mavericks have been spectacular against the number all season. The combination of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving paired with Dallas’s trade deadline additions of Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington has proven to be a recipe for success. The Mavs are an NBA-best 10-5 ATS in these playoffs, and they are 39-21 ATS as a favorite this season. The latter figure is the fourth-best mark in the league. Dallas is 34-27 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest and 41-23 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. Their 41 ATS wins when playing an opponent on equal rest is the most in the NBA this season. Boston already punched their ticket to the NBA Finals. I like Dallas to do the same at home on Tuesday night. I’m laying the points with the Mavs in this one.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS -2