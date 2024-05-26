Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game 3 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 3-seed Timberwolves head to Dallas to face the 5-seed Mavericks on Sunday night at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. It’s Game 3 of the 2024 Western Conference Finals. Can the Mavericks cover the 2.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Timberwolves vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

Dallas leads the series 2-0.

The Minnesota Timberwolves went 56-26 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-5 straight up and 8-5 ATS in the postseason this year. The Timberwolves are 48-45-2 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-4 straight up and 9-5 ATS in the postseason this year. The Mavericks are 57-39 ATS this season.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

503 Minnesota Timberwolves (+2.5) at 504 Dallas Mavericks (-2.5); o/u 207.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 26, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: TNT

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Mavericks. He’s dealing with an Achilles injury. Conley has held the questionable tag for the first two games of this series and the last two games of Minnesota’s second-round series. He’s played major minutes in 4 straight contests. In fact, Mike Conley played 31 minutes in Game 2 on Friday, scoring 18 points, collecting 5 rebounds, and dishing out 5 assists. All indications are he should be good to go on Sunday.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks star point guard Luka Doncic is questionable for Sunday’s game with left ankle soreness and a right knee sprain. Doncic has been listed as questionable multiple times throughout these playoffs and has yet to miss a contest.

Despite probably not being 100%, Doncic was amazing in his team’s 109-108 Game 2 win over Minnesota on Friday night. The Slovenian national notched a triple-double in 41 minutes of floor time, recording 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists. He also hit the go-ahead, game-winning three-pointer with 3.1 seconds to go.

Dallas forwards Maxi Kleber (shoulder) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle) will both sit out Sunday’s Game 3. Kleber was averaging 19.3 minutes per contest in 6 playoff games this year before getting hurt.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Minnesota is a league-best 17-10 ATS as an underdog this season.

Minnesota is 17-13 ATS after a loss this season.

The under is 52-43-1 in Dallas’s games this season.

The over is 49-45-1 in Minnesota’s games this season.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

This Minnesota team might play better with their backs against the wall. The Timberwolves faced a 3-2 series deficit last round, then defeated the Denver Nuggets at home in Game 6 and then toppled them on the road in Game 7. Minnesota won 3 out of 4 games in Denver last round, and they may have to win 3 road games again to advance past the Western Conference Finals. I think they can do it.

The Timberwolves are 30-27-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest and 27-20 ATS as the road team this season. What’s more, Minnesota is 13-10 ATS as a road underdog and 8-5 ATS in playoff games this season. The most relevant and important stat is this: the Timberwolves are 5-1 ATS on the road in these playoffs. I like Minnesota to improve that record with an outright win or something very close to it on Sunday. I’m backing the T’Wolves on the road in Game 3.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES +2.5