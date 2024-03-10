Timberwolves vs. Lakers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Timberwolves vs. Lakers matchup will be the second of a double-header on ESPN on Sunday night. With tip-off set for 9:30 p.m. ET, will the Lakers cover as a slight home favorite or is there a smarter play on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

531 Minnesota Timberwolves (+1) at 532 Los Angeles Lakers (-1); o/u 223

9:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 10, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Timberwolves vs. Lakers: Public Bettors Leaning Towards L.A.

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Edwards Questionable to Face Lakers

Anthony Edwards (left ankle soreness) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lakers. Edwards was also questionable for Friday’s game against the Cavaliers, a game he would play 42 minutes in. If he does not play on Sunday, Nickeil Alexander-Walker would be the next man up and is worth streaming in deep leagues. However, Edwards has been the type to play through pain, so fantasy managers should anticipate the All-Star guard being on the court in Los Angeles.

Davis Questionable to face Timberwolves

Anthony Davis (left shoulder soreness) is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Timberwolves. Davis managed to finish Friday’s win over Milwaukee despite injuring his shoulder at some point in the second half, which he favored throughout the fourth quarter. The good news is that he’s dealing with soreness instead of something more serious. Should Davis not play on Sunday, Jaxson Hayes would be the next man up and is only worth streaming in deep leagues.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers NBA Betting Trends

Lakers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as a favorite

Timberwolves are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games

Lakers are 9-20 ATS in their last 29 games following an ATS win

Timberwolves are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games following a straight up loss

Timberwolves vs. Lakers NBA Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Lakers’ last five games overall, is 4-1-1 in their last six home games and is 10-4 in their last 14 games playing on one day of rest. On the other side, the over is 5-2 in the Timberwolves’ last seven road games, is 55-23 in their last 78 games as a road underdog of between 0.5-4.5 points and is 4-1 in their last five games playing on one day of rest.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Prediction: OVER 223